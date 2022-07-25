Patriots clear linebacker Raekwon McMillan from physically unable to perform ahead of training camp

Raekwon McMillan’s stint on physically unable to perform is over before the first practice of New England Patriots training camp.

The 26-year-old inside linebacker passed his physical on Monday, clearing the way to the Gillette Stadium backfields, according to the NFL transaction wire.

McMillan spent his initial season with New England on injured reserve after sustaining a torn ACL last August. A one-year contract extension followed in September. He participated in the team’s spring workouts and will contend for a starting spot on a depth chart led by Ja’Whaun Bentley.

Selected by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the 2017 draft, McMillan missed his rookie campaign due to a torn ACL. The Ohio State product has since appeared in 45 games, including 32 starts, to record 204 tackles, three pass deflections, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Las Vegas Raiders acquired McMillan at the league’s 2020 roster deadline. His most recent full campaign included 169 snaps on defense and 285 snaps on special teams.

Running back James White, center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers remain on the PUP list for New England. Additionally, rookie offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber reside on the non-football injury list.

The Patriots will open training camp at 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.