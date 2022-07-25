Even though their 2021 campaign came to a disappointing end in the wild card playoff round, the New England Patriots have a lot to feel good about heading into the new season. The main reason for this optimism is donning the No. 10 jersey: quarterback Mac Jones won the starting gig last year and is a prime candidate for a serious second-year jump.

The Patriots’ fortunes in 2022 will be tied directly to their young QB’s development, but the team as a whole is a deep one across the board. There are some obvious question marks such as the linebacker or cornerback positions, but New England does have some solid talent in all three phases — talent good enough to lead the team back to the postseason behind an emerging quarterback.

The vast majority of players that will help them get there are already on the roster. With the offseason underway, now is the perfect time to get to meet all of. them — from long-time cornerstones such as Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty, and David Andrews, to the young guns, to the depth options, to those players on the roster bubble.

Every day, one in-depth article about a New England player will go online, so make sure to check back regularly not to miss any of them. And if you do, just check out this story stream to follow up on any and all articles.

Welcome to our Patriots Roster Breakdown series!