New England Patriots links 7/26/22 - Pats finally fix issues of overconfidence, too-high expectations

TEAM TALK
- Patriots Training Camp Guide: Everything you need to know before attending.
- From the NFL: Launch of NFL+ allows fans in New England to follow the Patriots all season.
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth passes along a report that the Pats activated LB Raekwon McMillan off PUP list ahead of training camp.
- Tom E. Curran highlights the biggest Pats training camp storylines in a year that has “a bit of a bridge-y feel to things.” “2022: Watch us recalibrate!!!” 1. Heat’s up on Bill.
- Mark Daniels asserts the Patriots’ 2022 success depends on the answers to these five training camp questions. 1. How much will Mac Jones improve in Year 2?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots training camp: 3 crucial questions. 2. Who is the passing down back?
- Dakota Randall picks out five sneaky-big Patriots training camp storylines to monitor. 1. Will Damien Harris and/or James White be on the team?
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Questions linger as training camp nears. 1. How involved will the rookies be at camp?
- Phil Perry shares five bold predictions for training camp. 1. Mac Jones will be LOUD. 2. The Patriots will part with a starting receiver.
- Zack Cox thumbnails 12 Patriots players with the most to prove in training camp.
- Michael Braithwaite (PatriotsWire) 3 under-the-radar Patriots players to watch on defense. 1. Safety Jabrill Peppers.
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) Insane AFC position group battles Part One.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) 3 Pats coaching staff questions to watch at camp. 1. Will Joe Judge hold Mac back?
- Andrew Callahan’s training camp countdown questions: No. 2: Who are the surprise cut candidates?
- Karen Guregian assesses the Patriots’ chances in a much-improved AFC East. Right now it’s Buffalo, then everyone else. “As for the Patriots, the biggest question is whether or not Mac Jones can excel in Year 2 without Josh McDaniels, or anyone remotely resembling an offensive mastermind calling the plays. Moreover, can Jones and the offense make up for a defense that last year couldn’t force the Bills to punt the last two times the teams met.”
- Zack Cox relays where NFL coaches, execs rank Mac Jones entering Year 2. ‘I don’t think he can carry the game by himself’. /Boooo!
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Will James White play this season?
- Karen Guregian takes an early first crack at projecting the Patriots final 53-man roster.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots’ updated 90-man roster by jersey number for training camp.
- Karen Guregian and Andrew Callahan debate what the fate of the 2022 Pats will be.
- Staff (Patriots Country) Patriots host free-agent pass catchers for workouts.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) NFL’s Top 50 Players: Another indictment of New England’s 2022 outlook, no players made Pro Football Focus’ list of the league’s best 50 players.
- Keagan Stiefel reports former Patriots Super Bowl Champion Danny Amendola retires.
- Dakota Randall highlights Jason McCourty on why playing for the Patriots was the ‘most fun’ part of his career.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots’ 2022 schedule is going to be tough.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) New B/R power rankings weren’t kind to the Patriots, putting them 21st.
- Erik Scalavino details what it’s like to travel, NFL Style: How you could fly with your favorite football team.
- Mike Kadlick explores where Jimmy Garoppolo will end up after he was granted permission to seek a trade.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss who has the best chance of coming off the PUP list before the end of camp, plus who will be the underachievers/overachievers at camp practices; More. (26 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate breaks down the coaches’ titles, the offensive play-calling potential of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge, as well as the defensive duties of Steve Belichick and Jerod Mayo. (28 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Why the Cardinals signed Kyler Murray to an incentive-laden contract; Plus, how the Patriots offense will change, why Daxton Hill gets a big opportunity and more.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) All NFL training camps will be open by end of Tuesday.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick sees “dramatic improvement” in Mac Jones.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL training camp bold predictions: Patriots trade Nelson Agholor to the Packers
- Staff (The Athletic) NFL training camp 2022: The biggest questions for all 32 teams. Patriots: Does Mac Jones have enough help to make a second-year leap?
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL second-year QBs outlook for 2022: Can Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance take the next step? /C’mon man.
- Mike Sando (The Athletic) NFL Quarterback Tiers 2022. Mac Jones No. 18, Tier 3. Josh Allen No. 4, Tier 1. /Paid content so I will post the analysis in the comment section.
- Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) The 101 best players in the NFL today, Nos. 101-51 and Nos 50-1.
- Staff (Bleacher Report) 2022 NFL power rankings: Where does every team stack up entering training camp? Pats 21st. /Lolz. Let the hate flow through you.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Kyler Murray’s new contract has a homework clause. /’Eesh.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) 2-time Patriots Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola retires from NFL.
- Staff (ESPN) Longtime receiver Danny Amendola retiring from NFL. /Deserves his own special.
- Staff (The Athletic) Who will be your NFL team’s MVP in 2022? Patriots: Mac Jones.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidates in 2022. No Pats.
