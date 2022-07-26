Final group of Patriots players set to report to training camp on Tuesday

After rookies, quarterbacks and rehabbing players have already reported to training camp over the course of the last week, the final group of New England Patriots is now set to arrive at Gillette Stadium. Healthy veterans — the largest group of players if broken down like that — will check in on Tuesday.

Veterans reporting on the eve of training camp is obviously nothing new, but rather standard procedure across the league for some time now. Like their teammates who arrived earlier, they will go through medical checkups and conditioning work to determine their status for the actual start of on-field work on Wednesday.

This means that there is a small chance the Patriots’ physically unable to perform list grows even further that day. New England currently has four players listed following the activation of linebacker Raekwon McMillan on Monday.

Starting center David Andrews is the most prominent name on a list that also features running back James White, cornerback Jonathan Jones, and safety Jabrill Peppers. All of them are eligible to be activated at any point.

Furthermore, the Patriots have two players on the active/non-football injury list: rookie offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber. They too can be activated and thus cleared for on-field work at any point in time.

Once Tuesday’s reporting process is over, the entirety of New England’s current 84-man roster will be accounted for. The team will then hit the practice fields for the first time this summer on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET.