Patriots waive ex-Chiefs center Darryl Williams amid series of moves on eve of training camp

The New England Patriots made a series of moves on the eve of training camp, waiving offensive lineman Darryl Williams and placing an additional two players on the sidelines.

Williams, 25, went undrafted out of Mississippi State in 2020 and signed in June after spending parts of the past two seasons on the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. The former Bulldogs team captain appeared in 45 games, starting 38 on the interior, during his SEC career.

The Patriots also placed defensive back Myles Bryant and punter Jake Bailey on the non-football injury list and the non-football illness list, respectively, according to the transaction wire.

Both continue to count on the 90-man roster and are eligible to return at any point during training camp.

Bryant, 24, arrived as part of New England’s undrafted class in 2020. The Washington product has since played in 21 games, starting twice, while beginning both falls on the practice squad. His stay in the secondary includes 53 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a pair of interceptions.

Bailey, 25, was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Stanford. The two-time second-team All-Pac-12 specialist earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors as an NFL sophomore. Last season, Bailey averaged 47.3 yards per with three blocks, six touchbacks and 23 punts downed inside 20. New England’s kickoff and holding duties have also been handled by Bailey, who is joined on the depth chart by the undrafted Jake Julien.

Rookie offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber remain on the non-football injury list. Running back James White, center David Andrews, cornerback Jonathan Jones and safety Jabrill Peppers remain on physically unable to perform.

The Patriots are scheduled to hit the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium at 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.