New England Patriots links 7/27/22 - Serious business of camp: Let the position battles begin!

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots release offensive lineman Darryl Williams.
- Evan Lazar writes how the Patriots veterans set the table for training camp on report day.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Matthew Slater - Devin McCourty - David Andrews.
- Patriots players return to Gillette Stadium for 2022 Training Camp. (30 sec. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/26: Training camp preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss reports Bill Belichick said he’s observed ‘dramatic improvement’ from Mac Jones, who made ‘tremendous strides’ during the offseason.
- Andrew Mahoney offers a guide to the Patriots’ 2022 training camp: What you need to know as Mac Jones and the Patriots gear up for another season.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) 11 predictions for training camp: Can Bill Belichick overcome talent issues?
- Mike Kadlick discusses five things he’s looking forward to heading into Patriots training camp. 3. Does Matt Judon improve or take a step back?
- CBS Boston looks at the intriguing position battles set to take place at camp. 1. The corners.
- Andy Hart zeros in on 5 focal points for the opening of training camp. 1. Mac’s development and maturation.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots 53 man roster; Pre training camp prediction; Morse’s Morsels.
- CBS Boston notes David Andrews will use his time on PUP to mentor the Pats’ young offensive linemen.
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) Matthew Judon: Colossal 22/23 season could lead to a DPOY?
- Michael Hurley notes Bill Belichick speaks highly of WR Tre Nixon: “One of the hardest working kids we have.”
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Which Patriots face uphill climb during training camp? Players that currently are on the roster bubble heading into camp this summer.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Will James White play this season?
- Joe (GilletteGazette) 2019 draft class disappointment Byron Cowart, with a brutal performance, finally cut.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) ESPN skill position rankings: Patriots disrespected? The Pats’ RBs are the team’s best position but are the WRs and TEs being slept on? /Zzzz....
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Follow the leader: Matthew Slater still takes cues from Belichick.
- Khari Thompson looks at whether Bill Belichick should be on the hot seat if the Patriots don’t win a playoff game in 2022. Christopher Price says it would take more than that for him to lose his job.
- Justin Leger hears from Matt Cassel explaining why Matt Patricia can be a good OC.
- Andy Hart is still upset there is no clear offensive coordinator named that will be calling the plays.
- Darren Hartwell relays Bill Belichick’s explanation for the Patriots not naming coordinators.
- Mike Reiss highlights how Richard Seymour’s versatility and values made him an underrated Patriots force.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Foxboro favorite: Amendola retires with special spot in Patriots history.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots rewind: Danny Amendola’s most memorable postseason moments.
- Alex Reimer notes Danny Amendola has reportedly already talked with networks about becoming an NFL analyst.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry react to Bill Belichick’s praise of Mac Jones and what it means for his expectations. They also break down what to expect from the first few days of training camp. (35 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Dan Wetzel (Yahoo! Sports) If you have to ask why the Pats haven’t named coordinators, you don’t know Belichick.
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) NFL offseason 2022: Everything you missed, including QB movement, WR market reset, coaching hires, big trades and new rules.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL training camp previews for all 32 teams: Predictions, fantasy battles, players to watch.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL training camp: Ten most important position battles to track in 2022. No Pats? Nope.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL players who NEED a strong training camp. No. 6 N’Keal Harry. /Lolz.
- Sam Monson (PFF) One ‘secret superstar’ for all 32 NFL teams entering the 2022 season. Pats: Michael Onwenu.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) How will QBs from 2021 NFL Draft class stack up after 2022? NFL sources rank them.
- Conor Orr (SI) Ranking the best QB moves of the 2022 NFL offseason.
- Sam Monson (PFF) PFF50: The 50 best players in the NFL right now. No Pats.
- Sam Monson (PFF) PFF50: 10 players who just missed the list. Nope, no Pats here either.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Lawyers representing Commanders employees seek release from nondisclosure agreements.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Dan Snyder is sailing away from consequences that might never come.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The clock is ticking on Judge Sue Robinson.
