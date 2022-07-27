Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux signs reported two-year, $20.8 million extension

What was on track to be a contract campaign for Davon Godchaux is no longer.

The New England Patriots have reached a two-year, $20.8 million extension with the veteran defensive tackle that includes $17.85 million guaranteed at signing, as first reported Wednesday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Godchaux, 27, made 16 starts for New England after arriving as an unrestricted free agent last March. He recorded 65 tackles, one sack and one forced fumble while playing 59 percent of the defensive snaps.

The LSU product was scheduled to carry a cap number of $10.25 million prior to the re-up, which brings a $10.5 million signing bonus, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Entering the league with the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2017 draft, Godchaux stands 69 games into his AFC East career. The 6-foot-3, 311-pound run presence has had a hand in 244 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles over that span.

New England begins training camp with All-Decade selection Lawrence Guy and sophomore second-rounder Christian Barmore alongside Godchaux atop the interior depth chart.

The next practice behind Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET Thursday.