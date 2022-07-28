New England Patriots links 7/28/22 - Camp notes: Mac Jones plugged in; Offense brings the energy

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s Day 1 blogservations: Parker, Bourne bring the energy.
- Patriots training camp (and fan traditions) return to Gillette Stadium.
- Evan Lazar Report: Patriots sign DT Davon Godchaux to contract extension.
- Transcript: Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Daniels is live from Patriots training camp: What you need to know about Day 2. The team won’t be allowed to have any live contact or tackling until Monday, which is Day 5 of camp.
- Andrew Callahan notes Deatrich Wise is absent for Day 2 of training camp, the reason for which is unknown.
- Andrew Callahan recaps training camp Day 1: Mac Jones sizzles, Matt Patricia calls plays and new receiver DeVante Parker shines.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots training camp Day 1 highlights. Biggest winner: Wide receivers. Biggest question mark: Cornerback situation. More.
- Alex Barth’s training camp notebook: News and notes from Day 1. DeVante Parker makes strong introduction; The Jones show; Coaching; More.
- Scott Zolak offers 4 thoughts from Day 1 of Patriots training camp. Who’s calling the plays on offense?
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Camp studs/duds Day 1: WRs Impress, new acquisitions were hot and cold.
- Dakota Randall has the Training Camp attendance list.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Trent Brown back at left tackle: Thus far in 2022, Brown has aligned at left tackle, while teammate Isaiah Wynn has slotted in on the right side of the offensive line.
- Justin Leger highlights Dan Koppen on what to watch from Cole Strange during camp.
- Phil Perry says DeVante Parker flashed real chemistry with Mac Jones on Day 1.
- Greg Dudek notes how DeVante Parker takes the ‘pressure off everybody else’ on the Patriots offense. Parker showcased his ability in the red zone.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots sign DL Davon Godchaux to contract extension.
- Matt Dolloff talks about the Patriots locking up DT Davon Godchaux, likely clearing cap space.
- Sean T. McGuire relays one unnamed NFL exec who hints the Patriots overpaid on Davon Godchaux’s extension.
- Andrew Callahan notes the Patriots believe pass rusher Josh Uche is primed for a breakout, ‘Watch him.’
- Phil Perry breaks down how Mac Jones looked on Wednesday.
- Matt Dolloff’s Mac watch: Jones in command of offense on day 1 of training camp.
- Greg Dudek notes Matt Judon and Hunter Henry are feeling more comfortable entering second year with the Pats.
- Karen Guregian identifies the biggest question surrounding the 2022 season: Is Mac Jones good enough to make everyone around him better, regardless of the coaching hand he’s been dealt?
- Karen Guregian writes about Mac Jones shedding light on the Patriots’ offensive coaching dynamic. “How best to describe the three-way coaching cluster? A little of Joe Judge, the quarterbacks coach. A lot of offensive line coach Matt Patricia, who looks more and more like he’s going to prepare the game plan and be the play-caller. And, even more from head coach Bill Belichick, who offers his usual wisdom to the quarterbacks about how to best attack opposing defenses.” “Not only are Belichick, Patricia and Judge trying to give Jones and the rest of the offense a different perspective, but the coaching trio is also working to try and get the unit to operate quicker.”
- Mark Daniels writes Bill Belichick’s decision to hand his offensive keys — partly — to Patricia just might be his most controversial decision since his choice to sit cornerback Malcolm Butler in Super Bowl LII.
- Phil Perry takes a stab at a 53-man roster projection as training camp ramps up.
- Zack Cox explains why many Patriots are wearing ‘Q-tip’ helmets in training camp.
- Mike Reiss tells the story of how, with an assist from Richard Sherman, WR Andrew Jamiel got a tryout with the Patriots.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) What Davon Godchaux brings to the New England Patriots defense.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Mac Jones: “My life is football.”
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Biggest challenge for each team heading into 2022 NFL season. Patriots: Shepherding Mac Jones with an unusual offensive coordinator situation.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Most underrated 2022 NFL training camp storylines. /Pats must be super-underrated.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 2022 All-Under-25 Team. OG Mike Onwenu makes the team.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Candidates to make the leap from each AFC team. Patriots: Christian Barmore.
- Alyssa Barbieri (TouchdownWire) Every NFL team’s top position battle to watch in training camp. Patriots: CB.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Early surprises as NFL training camps begin. No Pats mentioned.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Kevin Stefanski confirms that Jacoby Brissett is the backup in Cleveland and would start in Watson’s place in such a scenario that he is suspended.
- Report (AP) Super Bowl-winning coaches Robert Kraft, Mike Shanahan, Mike Holmgren among Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists.
- Staff (ESPN) 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame: How each inductee forged a path to Canton.
