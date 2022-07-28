Before stepping in front of the microphones for his daily pre-practice press conference on Thursday, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took a few moments to speak with agent Drew Rosenhaus. Both men probably have something to feel good about today, courtesy of one Mr. Davon Godchaux.

As was reported last night, Godchaux and the Patriots reached an agreement on a two-year contract extension at a reported value of $20.8 million. The defensive tackle is represented by Rosenhaus, while the team obviously operates under Belichick’s leadership.

After their brief chat, Belichick met the media and it did not take long for Godchaux and his new contract to come up. New England’s head coach was asked about what would make the 27-year-old a player worth investing in, and his answer was quite clear.

“Well, he’s one of the best defensive linemen in the league,” Belichick said. “I’m glad we were able to work that out with Davon and Drew and get it done. Obviously, both sides are happy, contract’s signed.”

A former fifth-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins, Godchaux is entering his second season with the Patriots after arriving as an unrestricted free agent last spring. He appeared in all 18 of the team’s regular season and playoff games in 2021 and registered 66 tackles as well as 16 quarterback disruptions. Godchaux also ranked first among the team’s defensive linemen with 672 snaps.

Heading into 2022, he was projected to again play a sizable role at the heart of New England’s defense. His contract extension serves as confirmation of that, and is proof that the team was quite pleased with his performance last year — and optimistic about his outlook.

Godchaux will therefore continue to be a building-block player along a defensive line also featuring Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy and Deatrich Wise Jr. Belichick, Rosenhaus and the man himself all have reason to feel good about that.