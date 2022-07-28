Patriots reportedly sign former Jaguars, Eagles receiver Josh Hammond following workout

The New England Patriots are signing wide receiver Josh Hammond following a workout on Thursday, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Hammond, 24, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after a 49-game career at the University of Florida. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars and appeared in two games as an elevation last season, totaling 13 snaps on offense and two snaps on special teams.

The Philadelphia Eagles had claimed Hammond off waivers from Jacksonville in May. The 6-foot, 194-pound wideout was waived prior to the opening of training camp on Tuesday.

Hammond joins a depth chart in New England that includes DeVante Parker, Jakobi Meyers, Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, Ty Montgomery, Kristian Wilkerson and Lil’Jordan Humphrey. His older brother, Frankie Hammond Jr., played for the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets as well as the Alliance of American Football’s Orlando Apollos.

The Patriots also hosted center Jake Lacina for a workout on Thursday, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Lacina, 25, signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2020 after an All-American tenure at Division II Augustana University. Listed at 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, the former Rimington Trophy winner started 10 games this spring for the United States Football League’s New Jersey Generals.

New England’s third practice of training camp is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET Friday.