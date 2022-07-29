New England Patriots links 7/29/22 - Camp notes: Secondary shows up; RB Stevenson steps up; More!

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s Day 2 blogservations: Defense turns the tables.
- Mike Dussault points out how DeVante Parker continues strong training camp start: The veteran receiver continues to show good energy and chemistry with Mac Jones.
- Evan Lazar talks about the revamped secondary getting the better of the offense on Day Two.
- Alexandra Francisco notes Mac Jones ensures great 5th birthday for fan at Patriots training camp.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Cole Strange - Malcolm Butler - Davon Godchaux - Jalen Mills - DeVante Parker - Christian Barmore - Adrian Phillips - Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/28: Training Camp Day 2 live show. (2 hours)
- Training Camp-Cast 7/28: Defense brings the energy, Day 2 recap and analysis. (6.22 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick’s Day 2 training camp observations: Joshua Bledsoe will add to an already loaded safety group; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Training Camp Day 2 notebook: Parker, Bledsoe star; Defense strikes back; More.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots Training Camp: Day 2 highlights. Biggest winner: Defense; Biggest Loser: Quarterbacks; More.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots training camp: key notes from day two. Matt Patricia continues to appear as the offensive play-caller; More.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant observations from Day 2 of Patriots 2022 training camp. The Patriots spent an early session in practice working on route running with the quarterbacks, tight ends, receivers and running backs. Belichick was there in the midst of everything. More.
- Tom E. Curran sees Hunter Henry picking up where he left off through the first two days of training camp and lauds Henry’s strong performance, colorful celebration and importance to the team in 2022.
- Andrew Callahan spotlights how RB Rhamondre Stevenson is catching on quickly in training camp.
- Phil Perry explores whether Rhamondre Stevenson can make an impact in the Patriots’ passing game in Year 2. A slimmed-down Stevenson says he feels “more confident and comfortable running routes” in training camp.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Can RB Ty Montgomery replace James White?
- Phil Perry highlights a half dozen players whose stock has gone up or down so far at camp.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Camp studs/duds Day 2: Safety shines again; More.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Social media sights and sounds from Day One and Day Two of Patriots training camp.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) How pre-camp injuries will impact the focus of the 2022 Patriots’ roster.
- Rosa Braceras posts a video of DeVante Parker making an impressive TD grab over Jalen Mills at camp.
- Staff (Patriots Country) Patriots sign former Jaguars, Eagles receiver Josh Hammond.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Should New England sign another cornerback?
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Where do the Patriots rank in key areas in the dynamic AFC heading into 2022.
- Evan Lazar reports after signing a two-year extension, DT Davon Godchaux knows there’s more work to be done and plans on staying consistent with the same approach.
- Darren Hartwell thinks Bill Belichick made “a bit of a stretch” when he called Davon Godchaux “one of the best defensive linemen in the league.”
- Dakota Randall says Bill Belichick spent a while talking about Nick Folk and other great field goal kickers on Thursday - over 300 words worth.
- Michael Hurley notes Tom Brady dunks on Max Kellerman, on sixth anniversary of infamous “cliff” clip.
- Mike Reiss shares some of the top things that stood out from the second day of camp. (1.34 min. video)
- Greg Bedard took in all the sights and sounds of day 2 of Patriots camp and gives you his main observations: Mac Jones and the Patriots offense STRUGGLES. (2.14 min. video)
- Patriots Talk Podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry give you their Day 2 impressions from camp; Peter King joins to discuss similarities between Mac Jones and a young Tom Brady; the pressure on Bill Belichick in 2022. (24.41 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (ESPN) NFL training camp updates: Ric Flair visits Titans practice; Lamar Jackson, DeVante Parker impress.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Bill Belichick has done a great job explaining what we want to do offensively.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers embrace challenge of moving into post-Ben Roethlisberger era.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Inside the DK Metcalf deal.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Cardinals remove homework clause from Kyler Murray contract.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Complaints begin regarding Guardian Caps, despite one important hidden benefit.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Saints hire former NFL players Ty Warren, Jahri Evans as coaching interns.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL contract drama: How an old rule favors rich owners and could impact Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert deals.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Daniel Snyder’s testimony lasts nearly 11 hours.
