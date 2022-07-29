 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/29/22 - Camp notes: Secondary shows up; RB Stevenson steps up; More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
NFL: JUN 07 New England Patriots Minicamp
Jalen Mills makes a grab at camp
Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Kadlick’s Day 2 training camp observations: Joshua Bledsoe will add to an already loaded safety group; More.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Training Camp Day 2 notebook: Parker, Bledsoe star; Defense strikes back; More.
  • Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Patriots Training Camp: Day 2 highlights. Biggest winner: Defense; Biggest Loser: Quarterbacks; More.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots training camp: key notes from day two. Matt Patricia continues to appear as the offensive play-caller; More.
  • Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Instant observations from Day 2 of Patriots 2022 training camp. The Patriots spent an early session in practice working on route running with the quarterbacks, tight ends, receivers and running backs. Belichick was there in the midst of everything. More.
  • Tom E. Curran sees Hunter Henry picking up where he left off through the first two days of training camp and lauds Henry’s strong performance, colorful celebration and importance to the team in 2022.
  • Andrew Callahan spotlights how RB Rhamondre Stevenson is catching on quickly in training camp.
  • Phil Perry explores whether Rhamondre Stevenson can make an impact in the Patriots’ passing game in Year 2. A slimmed-down Stevenson says he feels “more confident and comfortable running routes” in training camp.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Can RB Ty Montgomery replace James White?
  • Phil Perry highlights a half dozen players whose stock has gone up or down so far at camp.
  • Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Camp studs/duds Day 2: Safety shines again; More.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Social media sights and sounds from Day One and Day Two of Patriots training camp.
  • Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) How pre-camp injuries will impact the focus of the 2022 Patriots’ roster.
  • Rosa Braceras posts a video of DeVante Parker making an impressive TD grab over Jalen Mills at camp.
  • Staff (Patriots Country) Patriots sign former Jaguars, Eagles receiver Josh Hammond.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Should New England sign another cornerback?
  • Varun (GilletteGazette) Where do the Patriots rank in key areas in the dynamic AFC heading into 2022.
  • Evan Lazar reports after signing a two-year extension, DT Davon Godchaux knows there’s more work to be done and plans on staying consistent with the same approach.
  • Darren Hartwell thinks Bill Belichick made “a bit of a stretch” when he called Davon Godchaux “one of the best defensive linemen in the league.”
  • Dakota Randall says Bill Belichick spent a while talking about Nick Folk and other great field goal kickers on Thursday - over 300 words worth.
  • Michael Hurley notes Tom Brady dunks on Max Kellerman, on sixth anniversary of infamous “cliff” clip.
  • Mike Reiss shares some of the top things that stood out from the second day of camp. (1.34 min. video)
  • Greg Bedard took in all the sights and sounds of day 2 of Patriots camp and gives you his main observations: Mac Jones and the Patriots offense STRUGGLES. (2.14 min. video) /All caps in case we missed it I guess, lol.
  • Patriots Talk Podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry give you their Day 2 impressions from camp; Peter King joins to discuss similarities between Mac Jones and a young Tom Brady; the pressure on Bill Belichick in 2022. (24.41 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

