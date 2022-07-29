The New England Patriots took the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium for a third straight day on Friday. As opposed to the first two of those sessions, center David Andrews and punter Jake Bailey were active participants — an indication that they have come off the physically unable to perform (PUP) and non-football illness (NFI) lists, respectively.

Andrews, 30, was forced to open training camp on PUP after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery. The long-time starting center and captain originally hurt his shoulder during the regular season but despite the issue did not miss any games in 2021 while playing a team-high 1,149 offensive snaps.

The eighth-year man resumed his role as New England’s starting center upon his return. During his absence, veteran James Ferentz and undrafted rookie Kody Russey had filled in for him.

Bailey, 25, started camp on NFI due to an unknown illness. Apparently, he is over the issue now and cleared to practice again after missing two sessions. With the former All-Pro a no-show on Wednesday and Thursday, undrafted rookie Jake Julien was the only active punter present; Bailey and Julien are expected to compete for the punter gig this summer.

As Andrews and Bailey returned, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer became a new addition to the absentees list. The 36-year-old was missing his first practice one day after not seeing any competitive reps alongside fellow QBs Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

Additionally missing were defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. for a second straight day as well as the six players still on PUP or NFI: running back James White, offensive linemen Chasen Hines and Andrew Stueber, and defensive backs Jonathan Jones, Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant.