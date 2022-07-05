 clock menu more-arrow no yes

New England Patriots links 7/05/22 - Jacked Mac, Linebackers, X-factors, rankings, More!

Daily news and links for Tuesday

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Joe Cardona (SI) Guest MMQB: Football no longer mimics war, but that’s O.K.
  • Doc G (ProFootballTalk) Guest FMIA: Gamblers Anonymous member on dangers of NFL betting.
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: 2022 NFL season: Ranking top duos at 11 key position groups. TEs: Hunter Henry & Jonnu Smith.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) David Andrews: Mac Jones works his butt off every day, that’s what you want in a QB.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Rams 1-point favorites over Bills in Week One, but Bills are favorites to win the Super Bowl. /Patriots get to have a say in this.
  • Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Why the NFL wide receiver bubble may not burst—or at least not anytime soon.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It’s a July 4 weekend PFT mailbag, since nothing else is going on.
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) NFL position group superlatives for 2022: Best offensive line, best offensive skill players (non-QB) and more. No Pats.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Predicting 2022 MVPs for each AFC team. Patriots: Mac Jones.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Every NFL franchise’s best team of the Super Bowl era. Patriots: 2016.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking all of the NFL’s current throwback jerseys. No. 5: Patriots’ 1984-92 home jersey.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL Network’s America’s Game marathon skips the Jon Gruden, Rich Dalrymple years. /Left OJ in, though.

EXTRACURRICULAR

