New England Patriots links 7/06/22 - Safety starts at the top

TEAM TALK
- Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots calendar.
- Mike Dussault talks about OLB Matthew Judon taking a leadership role in his second season with the Patriots.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Adding pieces, roster depth, looking ahead to camp; More.
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/5: How New England’s offense could change in 2022, Surprise trades; More. (2 hours.)
- From NFL Network - “GMFB” discuss how the New England Patriots can improve in 2022. (8 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Michael Hurley power ranks the Patriots’ positional groups heading into the 2022 season, from Safety to ILB.
- Tom E. Curran explains why New England’s defense will be a key to Mac’s growth in 2022. It sure would benefit Mac Jones to not be playing from behind like he did the majority of his rookie season.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots vet praises Mac Jones leadership: Mac Jones’ offseason hard work and commitment opened David Andrews’ eyes.
- Darren Hartwell was encouraged by the video of Mac Jones’ deep ball, saying it appears he’s already putting in the work with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
- Greg Dudek notes Robert Griffin III tweeted out Tuesday that he believes Mac Jones is in the best position out of any 2021 rookie QBs to be the first one to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots pre-training camp depth chart: Defense.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots pre-training camp depth chart: Special teams.
- Henry McKenna (Patriots Wire) Why Tyquan Thornton may not make his mark on Patriots offense in 2022.
- Evan Lazar counts down the most important Patriots players heading into the 2022 season. No. 5 Devin McCourty.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) AFC East offseason grades: Patriots progress or plummet?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots Team Notebook: The NFL Network did a breakdown of Buffalo’s upcoming season and it appears they have a little more faith in the Patriots than some fans in New England seem to; More.
- Scott Neville notes Josh McDaniels has strong odds to win Coach of the Year with the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Chris Mason notes Tua Tagovailoa has better 2022 MVP odds than Mac Jones at DraftKings despite Patriots QB’s strong rookie season.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri discuss Mac Jones, bounce-backs and breakouts and more! (39 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL players on the roster bubble entering 2022 training camps: 32 cut candidates, from veterans to former first-rounders. Patriots: RB/WR Ty Montgomery.
- Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report) Patriots’ top trade candidates ahead of 2022 training camp.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Which AFC East team can dethrone the Bills? Where the Dolphins, Patriots and Jets stand.
- Brent Sobleski (Bleacher Report) One move every team should make before the 2022 season begins. Patriots: Extend LT Isaiah Wynn.
- Alex Ballentine (Bleacher Report) Biggest winners and losers of 2022 NFL offseason. Loser: New England Patriots. “Now compare that to the rest of the AFC East. The Jets made this list as a winner. So did McDaniel and, by extension, the Dolphins. The Buffalo Bills are once again Super Bowl favorites. That leaves the Patriots as the only team within the division that can’t say it got appreciably better.” /The ‘logic’ hurts...
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking all 32 NFL rosters ahead of 2022 training camp. Pats 24th. /’Eesh...
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) Biggest 2022 NFL training camp battles involving rookies. Honorable mention: Patriots WR Tyquan Thornton.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking the NFL’s five most improved teams. No Pats.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Top 10 bounce-back candidates for 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 12 slot defenders. No. 4 Kyle Dugger.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 13 safeties. No. 3 Devin McCourty.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Best remaining NFL free agents; Ideal landing spots for each player. Dont’a Hightower to the Patriots included.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Three things NFL should adopt from USFL, including running clock after incomplete passes depending on quarter
- Monte Perez (NutsandBoltsSports) 5 Questions facing the Miami Dolphins.
- Report (AP) Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas’ family says he had CTE.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL, Deshaun Watson settlement remains possible, but still not likely (for now).
- Staff (ESPN) Attorneys seek NFL investigation documents into Deshaun Watson.
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) A year later, NFL’s ‘punishment’ of Daniel Snyder remains a joke, while the ongoing problem is very real.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) When, if ever, will Dan Snyder show up and testify before the Oversight Committee?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) College football chaos to continue.
