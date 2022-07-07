New England Patriots links 7/07/22 - Taking the top off: Will Damien Harris keep hold of lead back role?

LOCAL LINKS
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) PFF: Mac Jones (and Tom Brady) among the best decision-makers in NFL.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Jalen Mills is logging offseason conditioning work with Ja’Marr Chase, D’Andre Swift.
- Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) 1 big reason Matt Judon is an X-factor on defense.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) One surprise key player in the new and improved New England Patriots offense: Isaiah Wynn.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Revamped runners: Which RB leads Patriots in 2022: This year New England has plenty of competition in a crowded RB room.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Training Camp: Offensive Line, 3 to watch.
- Tarringo Basile-vaughan (ChowderandChampions) Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith a ‘dynamic duo’ to watch.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Jonnu Smith: Patriots ‘X-factor’ to help QB Mac Jones.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Trusted Target: Who will be Mac Jones No. 1 pass catcher in 2022?
- Jerry Thornton is fully behind whoever calls Kendrick Bourne the most underrated Patriot.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Safety mega contract confirms Patriots savvy: While the Steelers broke the bank for Minkah Fitzpatrick, New England is paying its top four safeties roughly the same money.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) An offensive & defensive player that need to step up in 2022.
- Mike Fisher & Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots trade of N’Keal Harry being ‘explored’: N’Keal Harry’s agent has had “positive dialogue with the Patriots about exploring trade possibilities.”
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots team notebook & NFL notes.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Details of David Andrews’ contract re-do.
- Tom E. Curran ranks the AFC East’s top 20 skill position players.
- Michael Hurley writes how the Baker Mayfield trade to Carolina hurts Cam Newton’s chances of finding a team.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) NFL’s slow news period has this shining aspect.
- Nathan Miiddleton (GilletteGazette) 11 genuine Patriots one hit wonders.
- Meghan Ottolini ranks the most hyped-up debuts in (modern) Boston sports history.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate talks ‘the Captain and N’Keal: David Andrews, DeVante Parker and more Patriots training camp prep. (33 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: July 15 deadline looming for four remaining designated franchise players to sign long-term deal.
- Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss where the Patriots currently rank among all the NFL teams. (4.23 min. video)
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Baker Mayfield trade grades: Assessing both sides of the latest QB trade.
- David Newton (ESPN) Baker Mayfield has to prove he’s better than Sam Darnold to start for Carolina Panthers. /Thankful this QB competition will play out at a training camp far, far away.
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) Browns QB depth chart: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs remain behind Deshaun Watson after Baker Mayfield trade. /#TeamJacoby.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Browns will see Baker Mayfield in Week 1. /The storylines write themselves, lol.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million, he agrees to restructure contract with Panthers.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Baker Mayfield trade makes Jimmy Garoppolo the next QB to move. /What year are we in on the Jimmy G trade rumors? I’ve lost track.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team.
- Chad Reuter (CBS Sports) Ranking the top five draft classes from 2018. No Pats.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent: NFL’s goal is to make flag football an Olympic sport. /...Eh.
