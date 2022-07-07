 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 7/07/22 - Taking the top off: Will Damien Harris keep hold of lead back role?

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
New York Jets v New England Patriots
Damien Harris enjoys a win over the Jets.
LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: July 15 deadline looming for four remaining designated franchise players to sign long-term deal.
  • Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles discuss where the Patriots currently rank among all the NFL teams. (4.23 min. video)
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Baker Mayfield trade grades: Assessing both sides of the latest QB trade.
  • David Newton (ESPN) Baker Mayfield has to prove he’s better than Sam Darnold to start for Carolina Panthers. /Thankful this QB competition will play out at a training camp far, far away.
  • Joe Rivera (Sporting News) Browns QB depth chart: Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs remain behind Deshaun Watson after Baker Mayfield trade. /#TeamJacoby.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Browns will see Baker Mayfield in Week 1. /The storylines write themselves, lol.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Browns will pay Baker Mayfield $10.5 million, he agrees to restructure contract with Panthers.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Baker Mayfield trade makes Jimmy Garoppolo the next QB to move. /What year are we in on the Jimmy G trade rumors? I’ve lost track.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The door likely slams shut on Cam Newton, with the Panthers or any team.
  • Chad Reuter (CBS Sports) Ranking the top five draft classes from 2018. No Pats.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Troy Vincent: NFL’s goal is to make flag football an Olympic sport. /...Eh.

