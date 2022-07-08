New England Patriots links 7/08/22 - Patriots are LOADED! ...with bulletin board material for 2022

TEAM TALK
- Press Release: Robert Kraft, Stanley Morgan, Bucko Kilroy named semifinalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Erik Scalavino ranks all 32 NFL road trips: Every NFL city, along with detailed advice to help you plan your next gridiron getaway.
- The Journey: CB Jonathan Jones, from being an undrafted free agent in New England to becoming a Super Bowl champion. (4.28 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 7/7: PUP projections, How can Pats challenge opposing defenses? More. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick says the new offensive scheme is the great unknown... for now: New England is making an abundance of changes to their offense heading into 2022. Will they work?
- Michael Hurley notes that clearly, the Patriots need their defense to be better going forward. But based on some ESPN polling, folks around the league do not expect that improvement to come.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) There’s little doubt: Cole Strange will be a Day 1 starter for the Patriots.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Will Tyquan Thornton out-run Patriots’ history of botched WRs?
- Thomas Carannante (MusketFire) Did Patriots waste 2nd-round pick on Tyquan Thornton? /’Eesh...
- Greg Dudek relays Mike Reiss picks hybrid WR and RB Ty Montgomery as Patriots ‘cut candidate’ in 2022.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Odd man out: Patriots have ‘no use’ for ‘bust’ WR N’Keal Harry.
- Keagan Stiefel notes fantasy experts pick Hunter Henry to regress in 2022.
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Deatrich Wise says he’s training 6 hours per day to prepare for camp.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Cap clarity: A simplified look at the salary cap in 2022.
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Top five dynasty defenders who excelled under Belichick, Part One.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper answer questions from listeners about the OL, who makes the roster, biggest offseason surprise, the turf and more. (52 min.)
- Patriots Wire Podcast: Henry McKenna picks the Pats’ best and worst position groups ahead of camp. (21 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Pro Football Hall of Fame announces 54 semifinalists for Class of 2023 in Seniors, Coach/Contributor categories. Patriots: Stanley Morgan, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Robert Kraft.
- Logan Reardon (NBC Sports) 9 reasons to be pumped about the 2022 NFL season. 7. Which young quarterbacks make the leap. Mac Jones mentioned.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season: Predicting each AFC team’s non-QB MVP. Patriots: Matt Judon.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Ranking 2022 NFL divisions by QBs. AFC East 4th.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 11 linebackers. No Pats.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) The NFL’s top 12 outside cornerbacks. Ex-Pat J.C. Jackson No. 3.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Five teams that will take a step back during the 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) State of the 2022 Tennessee Titans: A.J. Brown’s gone, but don’t overlook this Derrick Henry-led bunch.
- Conor Orr (SI) Examining the fallout of the Baker Mayfield trade to the Panthers.
- Jake Trotter (ESPN) Inside Baker Mayfield’s split with the Cleveland Browns.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Which teams should be considering a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?
- AP Report (SI) NFL executive Troy Vincent calls flag football ‘future of the game’.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Report: Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder offers to testify before Congress. /Offers?
