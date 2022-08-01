New England Patriots links 8/01/22 - 3-2-1 Contact: Camp ramps up with full pads

TEAM TALK
- Patriots Training Camp info: Schedule, everything you need to know.
- Evan Lazar tells us 10 things to watch for as padded practices begin at camp. 1. How does Mac Jones, passing offense look in a “live” setting?
- Paul Perillo’s Day 4 blogservations: Zappe happy to get extra work.
- Mike Dussault gives us 5 key takeaways from the first four non-padded practices: 1. Offense finding its footing.
- Mike Dussault explains how Raekwon McMillan will play a part in replacing one of his early idols, Dont’a Hightower.
- Evan Lazar details how second-year safety Joshuah Bledsoe is standing out at camp.
- Press Conferences: Mack Wilson Sr. - Bailey Zappe - Jack Jones - Bill Murray - Joshua Bledsoe.
- Training Camp-cast: Offense continues to struggle, Day 4 takeaways. (6 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: WR DeVante Parker solidifying role with big plays, contested grabs; Real football: Monday marks an important day for the Patriots — the first practice in full pads; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: It’s a little early for the Patriots to be AIO-ing! (Improvise, adapt and overcome); More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: What have we learned through 4 days?
- Zack Cox’ Patriots stock watch: Five up, four down after Week 1 of training camp.
- Phil Perry sees the Pats’ two-tight end offense showing some promise.
- Karen Guregian notes all eyes will be poised to see how Mac Jones’ responds to Saturday’s stinker of a practice.
- Alex Barth thumbnails some players to watch when the Patriots begin padded practices today.
- Andy Hart suggests today’s padded-practice will be a small step toward figuring out what the 2022 Patriots might look like.
- Dakota Randall shares some random notes after attending his first week of training camp. 1. It’s a legitimately good fan experience; 2. It’s always interesting watching Bill Belichick (through binoculars); More. /Good read.
- Karen Guregian finds Day 4 of Patriots training camp was a day for the cornerbacks. “With the cornerback position being the perceived weakest link on the Patriots defense, specifically the backs who patrol the boundary, here’s three words no one expected to hear following camp practice: Nobody got open!”
- Zack Cox’s Training Camp observations: Everything we saw on Day 4. Mac Jones went 8-for-13 in 7-on-7 drills and 6-for-12 in 11-on-11s, with Kyle Dugger undercutting his penultimate pass of practice and taking it 90 yards for a pick-six.
- Mike Kadlick’s Day Four training camp observations: During 7-on-7 drills, WR Nelson Agholor made a nice snag over CB Jalen Mills. Mills, though he’s had a decent start to camp so far, keeps getting beat on circus grabs by New England wide receiver; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Training camp Day 4 notebook: Defense wins day.
- Matt Dolloff’s Mac watch, Day 4: Offense loses third straight day in 11-on-11 drills.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Training camp studs/duds Day 4: Jennings breaks out. Was Saturday’s practice more of a defensive showcase or the offense struggling?
- Mckenzie Kapsimalis (MusketFire) Mac Jones is ready for Year Two.
- Gage Nutter notes Tyquan Thornton is earning respect from Pats’ receivers.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Jonnu Smith: Patriots ‘X-factor’ to help Mac Jones.
- Khari Thompson writes Jalen Mills is ’chasing consistency’ in his second season with the Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) LB Mack Wilson is settling nicely into his new surroundings and learning much from the coaching staff. “I can do whatever the team needs me to do.”
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) CB Jack Jones looks to be worth the investment so far, hopes to get ‘one-percent’ better every day.
- Zack Cox highlights roster hopeful Bill Murray opening up about surprise position change ‘It’s a whole new position. It’s very tough.’
- Bob Socci’s View from the Booth: The ‘other Bill Murray’ looks to ‘adapt and overcome.’
- Keagan Stiefel recaps an ESPN+ list ranking the top 25 ‘under-the-radar’ prospects in 2022, noting Rhamondre Stevenson finished No. 3. Last year Damien Harris ranked No. 1.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Which of these fine Patriots’ cornerbacks will be a cut above the rest in 2022?
- Henry McKenna (PatriotsWire) Terrance Mitchell had a surprising first impression of The Patriot Way.
- Ryan Gilbert reports WR Tre Nixon walks dogs at humane society to stay active.
- Darren Hartwell explains how the Patriots freed up cap space with the hefty Davon Godchaux extension.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Should the Patriots consider signing Trey Flowers?
- Nathan Middleton (GilletteGazette) Positive potential impact of the Pats’ 2022 draftees in their first season.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Ceiling and floor predictions for the 2022 New England Patriots.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Patriots release statement after passing of Celtics legend Bill Russell.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Al Michaels questions QB Tom Brady’s TV contract.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Trent Brown at LT, Isaiah Wynn at RT seems like a permanent thing for Patriots.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin welcomes training camp tour to Latrobe with 3 words—Bring it on.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Saturday training camp updates: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns; More.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) 10 things we learned from ‘Back Together Saturday.’ Nothing from New England.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Training Camp Buzz: QB Josh Allen willing to scuffle with Bills defense; Miles Sanders still Eagles’ RB1; More. No Pats.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Friday Training camp updates: Lamar Jackson looks sharp, first-rounders make positive strides; More.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Sources: Deshaun Watson ruling expected Monday.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA suggests that Deshaun Watson will not appeal Judge Robinson’s decision.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Public reaction will be a huge factor in NFL’s decision whether to appeal Judge Robinson’s Deshaun Watson decision
- Jake Trotter (ESPN) QB Deshaun Watson agrees to settle 3 more lawsuits as discipline ruling expected Monday.
