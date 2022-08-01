5 winners and 2 losers from the Patriots’ fifth training camp practice

The New England Patriots returned to work on Monday to hold their fifth practice of this year's training camp. This one was different from the previous four, however, in that it saw players don full pads for the first time.

Naturally, the physicality was cranked up a notch compared to last week. With that said, here is who stood out from our vantage point.

Winner: DT Christian Barmore. Barmore was one of the standout performers during 1-on-1s, winning two of his three reps: he overpowered first-round draft pick Cole Strange and later went past fellow rookie Kody Russey as if he wasn't even there. Barmore additionally saw prominent action during team periods, serving as a top three defensive lineman alongside Lawrence Guy and...

Winner: DT Davon Godchaux. A few days after signing a two-year contract extension with the Patriots, Godchaux showed why the Patriots felt confident investing in him. Not only did he run with the starters during team drills and helped stuff a few runs, he also had an impressive 1-on-1 rep against starting center David Andrews.

Winner: DT LaBryan Ray. While he did have to run a penalty lap for a false start in 1-on-1s, the undrafted rookie lineman out of Alabama had a solid overall day. He would have had a sack during team drills had he been allowed to touch the quarterback, was also active in the running game, and additionally beat newbie guard Bill Murray in their head-to-head matchup.

Winner: WR Jakobi Meyers. Meyers did have a miscommunication with Mac Jones in the rred zone at one point, but he had a solid overall day. At one point during a 1-on-1 drill versus slot cornerback Jonathan Jones, he was able to earn the victory despite literally juking himself out of one of his shoes. Meyers also continued to serve as a starter-level wide receiver in team drills together with DeVante Parker and...

Winner: WR Kendrick Bourne. Bourne went up against starting cornerback Jalen Mills twice during 1-on-1 drills and was able to come away victoriously on both of his reps. Additionally, he registered a couple of catches during team drills when he successfully attacked the soft spots in New England’s zone coverage.

Loser: LB Ronnie Perkins. Perkins had a successful 1-on-1 rep against offensive tackle Justin Herron, but he later ended up on the ground versus Yasir Durant. Furthermore, he continued to see most of his action with the scout team and has not yet been able to crack the regular rotation along the defensive edge.

Loser: Team discipline. The Patriots were pretty jumpy on Monday, on both sides of the ball. As a result, several penalty laps had to be run: on offense, linemen Isaiah Wynn and Kody Russey as well as wide receivers Tre Nixon and Josh Hammond were the culprits; on the defensive side of the ball, linemen Daniel Ekuale, Carl Davis, LaBryan Ray, and Sam Roberts had to make the trip around the field.

Other players deserve special mention as well. Tyquan Thornton caught a deep touchdown from Mac Jones against Joejuan Williams for what was arguably the play of the day. Devin Asiasi had a good day in 1-on-1s, as did cornerbacks Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant. Meanwhile, offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn lost one rep against Matthew Judon on top of his penalty lap.

The Patriots will be back on the practice fields on Tuesday morning for another 9:30 a.m. session.