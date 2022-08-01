Patriots reportedly signing rookie Brad Hawkins after hosting group of defensive backs

The New England Patriots hosted four defensive backs on Monday, agreeing to terms with one.

According to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus, the organization is signing rookie safety Brad Hawkins.

Hawkins, 24, went undrafted out of Michigan after appearing in 56 games and making 31 starts with the Wolverines. A former wide receiver and graduate student, Hawkins finished his Big Ten career with 178 tackles, eight pass deflections and a pair of forced fumbles on the way to the East-West Shrine Bowl. He was waived by the Atlanta Falcons as the calendar turned to July.

The Patriots also had free agents Jalen Elliott, Devin Hafford and Daniel Wright in for workouts, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Elliott, 24, spent the past two seasons with the Detroit Lions after arriving as an undrafted rookie in 2020. The ex-Notre Dame captain accrued last fall between the practice squad and active roster, recording a dozen tackles through eight games and one start. He was waived in April.

Hafford, 24, had been signed as part of New England’s latest undrafted class. The Tarleton State product was then waived prior to organized team activities in May. His collegiate run spanned 56 games, 243 tackles, 12 interceptions, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries. As a redshirt senior in 2021, Hafford picked off six passes and defended 13 in all.

Wright, 23, earned an invitation to rookie minicamp with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Alabama in 2022. His stay with the Crimson Tide featured 59 games across five seasons. It brought a total of 115 tackles, one sack as well as two interceptions returned for 65 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots held their first padded practice of training camp on Monday.