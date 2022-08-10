Pats Pulpit Reacts: How confident are you in the Patriots right now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in New England Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Patriots opened their 2022 training camp with some questions but a lot of optimism as well. One man in particular was responsible for that: quarterback Mac Jones. Coming off an encouraging rookie season, the 23-year-old appeared to be in line to make the famous sophomore jump and truly establish himself as the future of the franchise.

While that can very much happen, in fact it is likely, the positive vibe surrounding him and the Patriots offense has disappeared a bit. Instead, it has been replaced with concerns about the unit’s ability to properly function in Year 1 after long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Several times in camp, after all, the new-look New England offense has struggled. The implementation of a zone-based blocking scheme has created issues in pass protection and the running game alike, with plays oftentimes dead before they even properly developed.

Such “no chance” plays have been a regular occurrence for the Patriots over their first 11 practices of camp. They also led to some visible frustration for Jones and other players on this side of the ball such as running back Damien Harris and center David Andrews — frustration that also might have reached the team’s fan base.

In order to get a feel for how the fans are really feeling about the state of the team right now, however, let’s turn to SB Nation’s Reacts survey. This week, the level of confidence in the team is being tracked.

