New England Patriots links 8/10/22 - Offense has fighting chance, Mac all-in; Andrews fired up

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp
David Andrews signs autographs at camp
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Charlotte Edmonds reminds us of the NFL roster cut-down dates for 2022.
  • Mike Reiss cleans out the notebook from the 11th practice of camp: Today was a much better day than Monday; Full pads; The team worked off play ‘cards’ for the first time in preparation for Thursday’s game; More.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Camp Notebook Day 11: Two stars engage in fight; Progress on offense as Pats finalize preparations for Thursday’s preseason opener vs. the Giants; More.
  • Mike Kadlick’s Day 11 training camp observations: O-line shows massive improvement from Monday; Rookie CB Marcus Jones got some run with the first-team defense as the slot corner, something he’s yet to do this preseason; Player of the day: David Andrews; Rookie RB Pierre Strong repped over J.J. Taylor in red zone drills; More.
  • Zack Cox’ training camp observations, 11th practice; QB report; Plus: A change to the top O-line pays off; More.
  • Mark Daniels reports live from Patriots training camp: Patriots offense finally takes positive step forward.
  • Chris Mason gives us seven takeaways from yesterday: Mac Jones’ offense looks better, fight breaks out, telling CB sequence.
  • Alex Barth’s Camp Notebook: Overall, there seemed to be more urgency and purpose from the offensive players on Tuesday.
  • Scott Zolak’s Day 11 thoughts: Patriots ‘had some life out there’; Run heavy in the heat; Good day for the O-line; David Andrews had two skirmishes; More.
  • Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Camp studs/duds Day 11: Cole Strange, Tre Nixon shined bright; Justin Herron, J.J. Taylor not so much.
  • Zack Cox tells us how the players reacted to the fight and ejections at yesterday’s practice.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Social media sights and sounds from Day 10 and 11 of training camp.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) If Patriots’ offense continues to struggle, what will Belichick do?
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Belichick on offensive woes: Patience over panic.
  • Zack Cox talks about how Matt Judon is helping guide young LBs Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.
  • Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Despite new contract, can Jake Bailey lose punting job to rookie? Jake Julien, the Eastern Michigan rookie, can kick the daylights out of the football.
  • Nick Stevens notes ESPN projects the Patriots will have an elite O-line.
  • Jerry Thornton says Mac Jones talking about leading the offense is the booster shot we all need.
  • Chris Mason reports Mac Jones radiates confidence despite the offense’s slow transition: ‘I’m going to figure it out’
  • Karen Guregian thinks Mac Jones sounds resigned to sticking with new offense — for better or worse.
  • Dakota Randall tries to figure out how much blame Mac Jones should get for the struggles of the offense.
  • Greg Dudek highlights Ty Law telling Jeff Howe that he’d like to see Rodney Harrison and Willie McGinest inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. /Amen!
  • Mike Giardi spotlights Patriots’ rookies at training camp. (1.08 min. video)
  • Greg Bedard concedes the Patriots offense ‘looked better’ on Day 11 of training camp. (2.40 min. video)
  • One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph, and Steve are joined by Mark Schofield to take the Patriots, What is up at camp? (56 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Jeff Legwold (ESPN) NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says evidence calls for at least full-year suspension for Deshaun Watson.
  • Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) As the NFL’s Deshaun Watson case nears its conclusion, the next step is murky and frustrating.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: No timeline for concluding investigation of Daniel Snyder.

More From Pats Pulpit

