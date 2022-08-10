New England Patriots links 8/10/22 - Offense has fighting chance, Mac all-in; Andrews fired up

TEAM TALK
- Paul Perillo’s Day 11 blogservations: Andrews lights a fire; Rookie Pierre Strong has seen his workload increase in recent days and on Tuesday he got a handshake from Belichick following one play; Myles Bryant got plenty of reps working out of the slot with the regular group on defense; More.
- Evan Lazar identifies ten training camp risers heading into the preseason opener. 1. LB Raekwon McMillan and 2. LB Mack Wilson.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Tracking the secondary, trade proposals and other camp fun.
- Alexandra Francisco tells the story of how Devin McCourty righted a wrong for a young fan.
- Press Conference transcripts: Bill Belichick - Mac Jones.
- Press Conferences: Devin McCourty - Brian Hoyer - Daniel Ekuale - Bailey Zappe - Davon Godchaux - Mac Jones - Bill Belichick.
- Training Camp-cast: Offense makes strides, Day 11 recap. (7 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered: What to make about the offense and other Training Camp takeaways. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Charlotte Edmonds reminds us of the NFL roster cut-down dates for 2022.
- Mike Reiss cleans out the notebook from the 11th practice of camp: Today was a much better day than Monday; Full pads; The team worked off play ‘cards’ for the first time in preparation for Thursday’s game; More.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Camp Notebook Day 11: Two stars engage in fight; Progress on offense as Pats finalize preparations for Thursday’s preseason opener vs. the Giants; More.
- Mike Kadlick’s Day 11 training camp observations: O-line shows massive improvement from Monday; Rookie CB Marcus Jones got some run with the first-team defense as the slot corner, something he’s yet to do this preseason; Player of the day: David Andrews; Rookie RB Pierre Strong repped over J.J. Taylor in red zone drills; More.
- Zack Cox’ training camp observations, 11th practice; QB report; Plus: A change to the top O-line pays off; More.
- Mark Daniels reports live from Patriots training camp: Patriots offense finally takes positive step forward.
- Chris Mason gives us seven takeaways from yesterday: Mac Jones’ offense looks better, fight breaks out, telling CB sequence.
- Alex Barth’s Camp Notebook: Overall, there seemed to be more urgency and purpose from the offensive players on Tuesday.
- Scott Zolak’s Day 11 thoughts: Patriots ‘had some life out there’; Run heavy in the heat; Good day for the O-line; David Andrews had two skirmishes; More.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Camp studs/duds Day 11: Cole Strange, Tre Nixon shined bright; Justin Herron, J.J. Taylor not so much.
- Zack Cox tells us how the players reacted to the fight and ejections at yesterday’s practice.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Social media sights and sounds from Day 10 and 11 of training camp.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) If Patriots’ offense continues to struggle, what will Belichick do?
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Belichick on offensive woes: Patience over panic.
- Zack Cox talks about how Matt Judon is helping guide young LBs Josh Uche and Anfernee Jennings.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Despite new contract, can Jake Bailey lose punting job to rookie? Jake Julien, the Eastern Michigan rookie, can kick the daylights out of the football.
- Nick Stevens notes ESPN projects the Patriots will have an elite O-line.
- Jerry Thornton says Mac Jones talking about leading the offense is the booster shot we all need.
- Chris Mason reports Mac Jones radiates confidence despite the offense’s slow transition: ‘I’m going to figure it out’
- Karen Guregian thinks Mac Jones sounds resigned to sticking with new offense — for better or worse.
- Dakota Randall tries to figure out how much blame Mac Jones should get for the struggles of the offense.
- Greg Dudek highlights Ty Law telling Jeff Howe that he’d like to see Rodney Harrison and Willie McGinest inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. /Amen!
- Mike Giardi spotlights Patriots’ rookies at training camp. (1.08 min. video)
- Greg Bedard concedes the Patriots offense ‘looked better’ on Day 11 of training camp. (2.40 min. video)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare, Murph, and Steve are joined by Mark Schofield to take the Patriots, What is up at camp? (56 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) The 5 biggest things to watch in the NFL preseason, including a few QB battles.
- Conor Orr (SI) How big will the next wide receiver contracts go?
- David Carr (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL cornerbacks in 2022. No Pats.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Roquan Smith requests trade from Bears: Potential landing spots for star LB. No Pats.
- Dan Hanzus (NFL.com) NFL Power Rankings. Patriots 18th (-1): “New England’s offense has much work to do and not a lot of time to do it.”
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL plans Black Friday game in 2023.
- Ryan Young (Yahoo! Sports) NFL owners approve sale of Broncos to Walton-Penner group for record $4.65 billion.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Walmart heir Rob Walton is now the NFL’s richest owner by more than $40 billion.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jeff Legwold (ESPN) NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says evidence calls for at least full-year suspension for Deshaun Watson.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) As the NFL’s Deshaun Watson case nears its conclusion, the next step is murky and frustrating.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: No timeline for concluding investigation of Daniel Snyder.
