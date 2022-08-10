Even though there is still a month to go and three exhibition contests to be played before the start of the regular season, the New England Patriots’ training camp is already slowly coming to an end. In fact, the team announced the dates and times for its final three open practices on Wednesday.

Following their preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday, 7 p.m. ET, the team will take two days off before returning to the practice fields for three straight workouts — including two in a joint-practice setting with the Carolina Panthers:

Monday, Aug. 15: 9:30 a.m. ET

Tuesday, Aug. 16: 9:30 a.m. ET (joint practice with Panthers)

Wednesday, Aug. 17: 9:30 a.m. ET (joint practice with Panthers)

Gates will open 90 minutes before the scheduled practice time on each of the three days.

Obviously, all of the times are subject to change. If a session has to be relocated to the adjacent Socios.com Field House indoor facility because of inclement weather, for example, it can no longer be open to the public. Under normal circumstances, however, all three practices are free and open to the general public.

Following those sessions, New England and Carolina will square off in preseason for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on Friday, Aug. 19. The Patriots will then travel to Las Vegas to hold joint sessions with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ Raiders. Dates and times for those practices have yet to be announced by either of the clubs involved.

New England and Las Vegas will then close out the preseason on Friday Aug. 26 at 8:15 p.m. ET.