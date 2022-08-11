 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
BREAKING NEWS James White announces his retirement

New England Patriots links 8/11/22 - Preseason Week 1, Pats vs. Giants: Previews, what to watch for; More!

Daily news and links for Thursday

By Marima
NFL: New England Patriots Training Camp
Rookie QB Bailey Zappe
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Mike Reiss and Dan Graziano (ESPN) Sources: Mac Jones, most Patriots starters not expected to play in preseason opener vs. Giants.
  • Martin Rogers (Fox Sports) Patriots struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick.
  • Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Why Patriots should explore trading Nelson Agholor.
  • Get Up (ESPN) Why Ninkovich sees Pats’ training camp struggles as ‘growing pains’ (1 min. video)
  • Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Three teams that might be interested in Roquan Smith; Plus, Jimmy Garoppolo’s market, the Cowboys’ receiver room, Baker Mayfield earning the QB1 job and more.
  • Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Seven young players to watch in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. Patriots: CB Marcus Jones.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Potential options for Bengals holdout Jessie Bates, including sitting out the 2022 season.
  • Doug Kyed (PFF) One riser, one faller from each NFL team during 2022 training camp. Patriots: Riser: CB Marcus Jones; Faller: CB Malcolm Butler.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL quarterback rankings: The best and worst starting QBs for 2022. Mac Jones 20th.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL’s best running backs for the 2022 season. Damien Harris No. 21.
  • Willie McGinest (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL edge rushers in 2022. No Pats.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Preseason NFL power rankings. Patriots 21st.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL, Amazon have plenty of work to do to increase awareness of TNF streaming.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out.

