New England Patriots links 8/11/22 - Preseason Week 1, Pats vs. Giants: Previews, what to watch for; More!

TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault tells us what to watch for tonight against the New York Giants. 1. Running game revealed.
- Alexandra Francisco tells fans what should know before coming to Gillette Stadium for preseason game vs. Giants
- New England fan reminders for the 2022 preseason opener.
- Patriots announce final practice times for fans to attend Training Camp.
- Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 1. The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest Patriots news and preview the team’s upcoming game.
- Patriots 2022 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Vince Wilfork to be held Saturday, September 24.
LOCAL LINKS
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Patriots rookies receive preseason jersey numbers.
- CBS Boston tells us most of the Patriots starters are not expected to play tonight.
- Karen Guregian gives us 5 things to watch in the preseason opener. 1. Offensive play-calling operation; 2. Jalen Mills, then who? 3. O-Line’s grasp of scheme; 4. Who’s getting to the quarterback? 5. Rookies watch.
- CBS Boston picks a few things to watch for when the Pats kick off preseason vs. Giants. 1. The offensive line.
- Scott Zolak tells us what he’ll be watching in the preseason opener Thursday. 1. Are Belichick and Daboll on the same page?
- Phil Perry thumbnails five names to watch during tonight’s preseason opener.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) What should we expect from Patriots preseason week one game?
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Giants Preseason GAMEDAY: Rookies, preview, odds.
- Mike Kadlick previews Patriots vs. Giants preseason Week One: Players to watch, game prediction, More.
- Matt Vautour finds QB Bailey Zappe hoping to make an impression Thursday: ‘It’s important for everybody, especially us rookies.’
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Which rookie will shine in preseason opener?
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Patriots-Giants preseason opener: DT Daniel Ekuale’s chance to shine.
- Phil Perry talks about how the new-look running game is showing some signs of life
- Dakota Randall points out how undrafted rookie LaBryan Ray has been among best defenders in camp.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Rookie RB Pierre Strong, Jr. credits James White: ‘my big brother.’
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Richard Seymour appears blown away by Patriots DT Christian Barmore.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Greg Jennings unsure Mac Jones can overcome what Tom Brady overcame.
- Arnav Sharma (Patriots Country) Top 10 NFL offensive lines: Where do Patriots rank?
- Varun (GilletteGazette) How will the Patriots’ season go in 2022? A leap forward or free fall?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Patriots should have a ton of cap space during the 2023 offseason.
- AJ Nelson highlights Sean McVay on how he felt he coached ‘like an amateur’ in the Rams’ 2019 Super Bowl loss to the Patriots.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) One troubling trend for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. “As much as he might not want to admit it, Bill Belichick’s style of coaching is falling out of favor in the NFL, and the recent history of defensive head coaches and young/franchise quarterbacks is not good. The Patriots are at risk of being another victim of this trend.” /I don’t even know what to say about this...
- CBS Boston notes Bears WR N’Keal Harry undergoing surgery, expected to miss two months.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Reiss and Dan Graziano (ESPN) Sources: Mac Jones, most Patriots starters not expected to play in preseason opener vs. Giants.
- Martin Rogers (Fox Sports) Patriots struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Why Patriots should explore trading Nelson Agholor.
- Get Up (ESPN) Why Ninkovich sees Pats’ training camp struggles as ‘growing pains’ (1 min. video)
- Albert Breer (SI) Mailbag: Three teams that might be interested in Roquan Smith; Plus, Jimmy Garoppolo’s market, the Cowboys’ receiver room, Baker Mayfield earning the QB1 job and more.
- Laurie Fitzpatrick (TouchdownWire) Seven young players to watch in Week 1 of the NFL preseason. Patriots: CB Marcus Jones.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: Potential options for Bengals holdout Jessie Bates, including sitting out the 2022 season.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) One riser, one faller from each NFL team during 2022 training camp. Patriots: Riser: CB Marcus Jones; Faller: CB Malcolm Butler.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL quarterback rankings: The best and worst starting QBs for 2022. Mac Jones 20th.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Ranking the NFL’s best running backs for the 2022 season. Damien Harris No. 21.
- Willie McGinest (NFL.com) Top 10 NFL edge rushers in 2022. No Pats.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Preseason NFL power rankings. Patriots 21st.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL, Amazon have plenty of work to do to increase awareness of TNF streaming.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL wants immediate suspension of Deshaun Watson, NFLPA doesn’t rule it out.
Loading comments...