Patriots vs. Giants: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

The long wait is finally over. Seven months after their last game, the New England Patriots will return to the gridiron for some competitive football against another team. That team is the New York Giants, who will visit Gillette Stadium for both clubs’ preseason opener.

Let’s find out how you can watch that game.

Preseason Week 1: New England Patriots (0-0) vs. New York Giants (0-0)

Kickoff: Thursday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA

Broadcast: Patriots Preseason Network/WBZ-TV (local), NFL Network (national)

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), patriots.com (local) (click here), patriots.com (Germany) (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), Patriots app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (Patriots: 88, Giants: 380)

Odds: Giants -2 (click here)

