Patriots unveil jersey numbers for their 2022 rookie class

With their preseason opener against the visiting New York Giants set to be kicked off on Thursday night, the New England Patriots finally unveiled the jersey numbers for their 2022 rookie class.
The updated list is headlined by first-round draft choice Cole Strange. The Chattanooga product had been wearing No. 50 throughout the offseason and early stages of training camp, but he has now switched to No. 69 — the same number he wore during his college career with the Mocs.
Strange is one of 15 first-year players to see their provisional numbers replaced with “real” ones. The full list in numerical order looks as follows:
- No. 4: QB Bailey Zappe
- No. 9: P Jake Julien
- No. 11: WR Tyquan Thornton
- No. 25: CB Marcus Jones
- No. 34: CB Jack Jones
- No. 35: RB Pierre Strong Jr.
- No. 36: RB Kevin Harris
- No. 41: DB Brenden Schooler
- No. 63: OL Chasen Hines
- No. 64: OL Andrew Stueber
- No. 66: C Kody Russey
- No. 69: G Cole Strange
- No. 74: DT LaBryan Ray
- No. 96: DT Sam Roberts
- No. 97: LB DaMarcus Mitchell
While those numbers align with the NFL rulebook, they are not set in stone either. Fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe and undrafted free agent punter Jake Julien, for example, share theirs with cornerback Malcolm Butler and linebacker Matthew Judon, respectively.
Additionally, there is a chance that players make changes after the final wave of roster cutdowns later this month. Last year, for example, defensive tackle Christian Barmore made the move from No. 70 to No. 90 ahead of the regular season.
For now, however, those are the official numbers the Patriots’ rookies will wear against the Giants. That game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.
