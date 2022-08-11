Patriots unveil jersey numbers for their 2022 rookie class

With their preseason opener against the visiting New York Giants set to be kicked off on Thursday night, the New England Patriots finally unveiled the jersey numbers for their 2022 rookie class.

The updated list is headlined by first-round draft choice Cole Strange. The Chattanooga product had been wearing No. 50 throughout the offseason and early stages of training camp, but he has now switched to No. 69 — the same number he wore during his college career with the Mocs.

Strange is one of 15 first-year players to see their provisional numbers replaced with “real” ones. The full list in numerical order looks as follows:

No. 4: QB Bailey Zappe

QB Bailey Zappe No. 9: P Jake Julien

P Jake Julien No. 11: WR Tyquan Thornton

WR Tyquan Thornton No. 25: CB Marcus Jones

CB Marcus Jones No. 34: CB Jack Jones

CB Jack Jones No. 35: RB Pierre Strong Jr.

RB Pierre Strong Jr. No. 36: RB Kevin Harris

RB Kevin Harris No. 41: DB Brenden Schooler

DB Brenden Schooler No. 63: OL Chasen Hines

OL Chasen Hines No. 64: OL Andrew Stueber

OL Andrew Stueber No. 66: C Kody Russey

C Kody Russey No. 69: G Cole Strange

G Cole Strange No. 74: DT LaBryan Ray

DT LaBryan Ray No. 96: DT Sam Roberts

DT Sam Roberts No. 97: LB DaMarcus Mitchell

While those numbers align with the NFL rulebook, they are not set in stone either. Fourth-round quarterback Bailey Zappe and undrafted free agent punter Jake Julien, for example, share theirs with cornerback Malcolm Butler and linebacker Matthew Judon, respectively.

Additionally, there is a chance that players make changes after the final wave of roster cutdowns later this month. Last year, for example, defensive tackle Christian Barmore made the move from No. 70 to No. 90 ahead of the regular season.

For now, however, those are the official numbers the Patriots’ rookies will wear against the Giants. That game is set for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.