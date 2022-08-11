Patriots vs. Giants: New England trails 10-7 at halftime

The preseason is officially upon on. The New England Patriots will take the field for the first time this summer as they welcome the New York Giants for both teams’ preseason opener.

The two sides have quite the preseason history between them, as Thursday’s matchup will mark the 17th straight year (not counting the 2020 season which was cancelled due to Covid-19) they matchup up. This exhibition contest will come earlier as usual though, as the two will open matched up against each other instead of meeting in the preseason finale, something they've done the prior 16 matchups.

For New England, the starters are not expected to suit up tonight. That means players potentially on the outside looking in will have plenty of moments to take a step towards earning a 53-man roster spot.

As kickoff is set for 7 p.m., follow along here for everything you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 7 : 3 Giants

August 11, 7:00 pm ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA

First quarter

After winning the coin toss, the Giants elected to put the offense on the field first. New York marched right down the field against the Patriots’ defense that mainly featured backups. The Giants were able to strike on a pair of run-pass options plays for big gains, but stalled down near the goal line settling for a field goal. [Patriots 0 : 3 Giants]

Taking over after a touchback, Brian Hoyer and the Patriots’ offense could not make much happen. After a completion to Kristian Wilkerson and a handful of touches from J.J. Taylor, New England was hurt from a Justin Herron false start and an eventual third down drop by Tre Nixon.

New York was not able to build off their strong first drive the second time around. The Patriots’ defense made life difficult dialing up the pressure as Josh Uche recorded a sack after Sam Roberts applied the initial pressure. Uche again got in the backfield on third down, forcing Jones to quickly get rid of the ball.

Using a 30-yard punt return by Myles Bryant to their advantage, Hoyer and the same starting offensive unit got right to work on their second drive. After a long incompletion to Tyquan Thornton, which drew an illegal contact, Hoyer struck on a similar play to Kristian Wilkerson the very next play for 33-yards. Several plays later, Hoyer found Thornton, who fought through a hold, in the back of the end zone for a two-yard score. [Patriots 7 : 3 Giants]

Second quarter

Starting the second quarter, the Patriots defense again made life difficult for the Giants offense, which was led by backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Despite a completion to an open Collin Johnson, cornerback Terrance Mitchell was able to punch the ball out forcing a fumble which was recovered by Malcolm Butler.

With Bailey Zappe now under center, the Patriots offense was not able to take advantage of the turnover. Haunted by a pair of penalties, including Justin Herron’s second of the evening, the offense went backwards before punting it away.

New York took back over and had their drive extended by a questionable pass interference call on Shaun Wade. The Patriots defense rebounded quickly, forcing a quick punt shortly after.

After a seven-yard completion to Tyquan Thornton to start the Patriots drive, an incompletion to Matt Sokol and drop by Kevin Harris forced a quick three-and-out for New England.

Looking for some momentum before halftime, the Giants offense found the groove. Taylor found bth Richie James and Collin Johnson for solid gains, one being a typical Patriots vs. Giants circus catch on a ball that was redirected up into the air and caught by James. Several plays later, James beat Joejuan Williams near the goal line for a score. [Patriots 7 : 10 Giants]

Getting the ball back with just under four minutes until half, New England got off to a strong start with a third-down completion from Zappe to Kristian Wilkerson. The drive stalled however, and Zappe was sacked by Trenton Thompson on third-down.

With less than two minutes remaining and starting at their own 19-yard line, the Giants played conservative, but found success. After gaining 25 yards on three straight runs, New York started to get aggressive with under 30 seconds in the half. After two straight incompletions, a third down catch-and-run by Gary Brightwell kept the drive alive. New England’s defense held strong, forcing four straight incompletions to go into halftime.