New England Patriots links 8/12/22 - Patriots offense not the disaster we were told it was

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots vs. Giants. Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Nine takeaways from the preseason opener. 1. Powerful play of the game: WR Tyquan Thornton’s 2-yard touchdown.
- Mike Dussault’s 5 Keys from the preseason loss to the Giants: Big names get the night off; 2. Thornton puts up the first TD of 2022: Defense can’t get off the field early, late; More.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots - Giants.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Matthew Slater - Tyquan Thornton - Devin McCourty - Bailey Zappe - Brian Hoyer.
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan explains how the Patriots expertly hid their new offense in the first preseason game. “They trotted out the same personnel grouping on 51 of their 59 offensive snaps in Thursday’s preseason opener against the Giants. Three receivers and one running back routinely surrounded backup tight end Matt Sokol, who took every snap at his position with the starters resting and third-stringer Devin Asiasi unavailable. On the eight snaps without Sokol, a fourth receiver usually dropped into an in-line position, a la a tight end.”
- Michael Hurley shares 10 takeaways from the preseason opener. 1. The offense was not the abject disaster that’s been described at training camp. /Preach!
- Zack Cox offers nine takeaways from last night. 1. We learned next to nothing about the Patriots’ new offense.
- Mike Kadlick tells us five takeaways from Thursday’s game. 5. The Patriots have speed at the linebacker position for the first time in a while.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots begin preseason but keep new offense under wraps. Rookies Sam Roberts and LaBryan Ray both flashed well. Could all the hand-wringing about Tyquan Thornton be in error?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Rookies shine in preseason-opener loss.
- Nick Goss spotlights how the offensive rookies fared in their preseason game.
- Khari Thompson puts the focus on Cole Strange settling in as a key contributor on the offensive line.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) The game recap is back! The defense continued to show some of the good stuff we saw in training camp.
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from the Pats’ loss.
- Matt Dolloff picks his ups & downs from Pats-Giants. UP: Tyquan Thornton.
- Andy Hart picks his Patriots thumbs up, thumbs down: Tyquan Thornton makes swift first impression.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey had a nice debut, catching six passes for 62 yards, 1 TD.
- Nick Goss finds Tyquan Thornton’s impressive preseason debut an encouraging sign for Patriots.
- Alex Barth talks about who may be the potential early ‘odd-man out’ in the wide receiver room.
- Mike Reiss talks about Matt Patricia and Joe Judge splitting the offensive playcalling duties last night.
- Andy Hart declares it’s impossible not to question the Patriots’ offensive ‘process’.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Is James White the best back of the Belichick era?
- Mike Reiss notes RB James White announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday, says it was ‘an honor to represent’ New England Patriots.
- Zack Cox reminds us of how one infamous Patriots loss helped launch James White’s career.
- Greg Bedard’s impressions from Patriots preseason opener vs. Giants. (5 min. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Bryan DeArdo & Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) Patriots vs. Giants: New York boots New England in walk-off fashion as dominant running game leads way.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) 2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Thursday’s games. Patriots: 2. Pats rookie WR offers reason for optimism.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL preseason 2022 Week 1 takeaways. On a night when Mac Jones and most of the Patriots’ starters didn’t play, it was a chance to focus on the sideline and get a feel for the team’s unconventional coaching setup offensively.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick on offensive play caller: “We’re going through a process.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt Patricia is calling Patriots offensive plays.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Joe Judge now calling plays for Patriots.
- Evan Troxel (Blog) AFC East preview 2022-2023.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Patriots RB James White, Super Bowl LI hero, retiring after eight seasons in NFL
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL’s top nine offenses in 2022. No Pats.
- Marc Ross (NFL.com) Top 10 players from 2012 NFL Draft class. Chandler Jones included.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL will yet again crack down on roughing the passer calls, but it should result in fewer penalties in 2022.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Deshaun Watson would accept eight-game suspension, pay $5 million fine.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) For NFL, Deshaun Watson’s settlement proposal is surely too little, too late
