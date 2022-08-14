Patriots re-signing undrafted Tarleton State defensive back Devin Hafford

The New England Patriots are re-signing rookie defensive back Devin Hafford, his agency, OSMG, announced Sunday.

The move was first reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Hafford, 24, had arrived as part of New England’s 2022 undrafted class. The Tarleton State product was waived following rookie minicamp in May and returned for a workout as the calendar turned to August.

Listed at 6-foot-1, 210 pounds, Hafford appeared in 56 games across six years at Tarleton State. He totaled 243 tackles, 12 interceptions, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries to go with a pair of touchdowns as well as one blocked kick.

As a redshirt senior, Hafford earned second-team AP FCS All-American and Western Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors. His six interceptions were tied for fourth across all of Division I, while his eight combined takeaways were tied for third.

NFL rosters must reduce from 90 to 85 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

The Patriots, who have joint practices scheduled with the Carolina Panthers, kick off the second week of the preseason at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Gillette Stadium.