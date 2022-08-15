 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 8/15/22 - Case of the Monday’s: Roster projections, who’s on the bubble; More

Daily news and links for Monday

By Marima
New York Giants v New England Patriots
Lil’Jordan Humphrey #83 celebrates with Tre Nixon #82
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Mac Jones, Patriots express confidence in ‘new offense’ despite growing pains; Mac Jones now has Brady’s old locker; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: 53-man roster projection 2.0, Post preseason game 1.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Could Malcolm Butler be a surprise Patriots’ cut?
  • John Rooke’s Thinking Out Loud: There is some promise with these Patriots.
  • Alex Barth tells us when the 2022 NFL roster cut-down dates are.
  • Varun (GilletteGazette) Why Kendrick Bourne’s role is perfect heading into 2022.
  • Karen Guregian weeds out the studs and duds from training camp.
  • Mike Kadlick puts together his first roster projection for the season: Solving New England’s wide receiver problem.
  • Karen Guregian gives us a position-by-position roster breakdown: Who’s in, who’s out.
  • Alex Barth takes a closer look at the roster after three weeks of training camp and a preseason game now in the books. If Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey play like they did Thursday then they probably won’t make it through waivers.
  • Zack Cox’ Patriots 53-man roster projection: Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Josh Hammond out at WR.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The impact of these Patriots players returning from injury in 2022: Jonathan Jones, Dalton KeeneRaekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings,
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots re-sign CB Devin Hafford; Change in roster bubble?
  • Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Newly added LB Mack Wilson Sr. having an impressive training camp.
  • Tom E. Curran asked Ed McCaffrey to explain the challenges of installing a new outside-zone running game like the Patriots are doing.
  • Andy Hart explains why it feels like a critical week of work ahead for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Giants snap counts: Offense - Defense.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of social media: Preseason Week 1 Giants vs Patriots.
  • Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Patriots’ young secondary flashes potential in preseason opener.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Did Patriots find another Division II standout? Sam Roberts flashed in his preseason debut, leading New England with five quarterback pressures.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Should the Patriots trade for Browns’ Kareem Hunt.
  • Nick Goss finds James White optimistic about Patriots offense despite issues in camp.
  • Dakota Randall mentions how Zach Wilson’s injury timeline could impact the Pats.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots sign Devin Hafford. Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look.
  • Ryan Talbot (NewYorkUpstate) Patriots’ Mac Jones keeps memento from blowout loss to Bills in his locker.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Trey Lance is NFL’s 2022 mystery man and why the Chiefs are just fine without Tyreek Hill.
  • Top 100 players of 2022 (NFL.com) Nos. 100-91, 90-81, 80-71, 70-61, 60-51. Mac Jones No 85.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Top 100 NFL players of 2022.
  • Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Jets coach Robert Saleh: Timing of Zach Wilson’s injury is ‘terrible.’
  • Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Things get testy at Jets camp as two scuffles break out.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Report: Jimmy Garoppolo ignored 49ers for weeks after signing $137 million contract.

More From Pats Pulpit

