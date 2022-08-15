New England Patriots links 8/15/22 - Case of the Monday’s: Roster projections, who’s on the bubble; More

TEAM TALK
- Patriots announce final Training Camp practice times.
- Transaction: Patriots re-sign DB Devin Hafford.
- Evan Lazar breaks down the Patriots offense in the preseason opener to see how the team schemed things up against the Giants.
- Mike Dussault highlights three young receivers who saw plenty of snaps and made the most of their preseason opportunity
- Mike Dussault spotlights the two Patriots who cracked the NFL’s Top 100 player rankings this year. No. 85 Mac Jones and No. 52 Matthew Judon.
- Alexandra Francisco highlights what we learned from James White’s first interview after his retirement announcement.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Mac Jones, Patriots express confidence in ‘new offense’ despite growing pains; Mac Jones now has Brady’s old locker; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: 53-man roster projection 2.0, Post preseason game 1.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Could Malcolm Butler be a surprise Patriots’ cut?
- John Rooke’s Thinking Out Loud: There is some promise with these Patriots.
- Alex Barth tells us when the 2022 NFL roster cut-down dates are.
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Why Kendrick Bourne’s role is perfect heading into 2022.
- Karen Guregian weeds out the studs and duds from training camp.
- Mike Kadlick puts together his first roster projection for the season: Solving New England’s wide receiver problem.
- Karen Guregian gives us a position-by-position roster breakdown: Who’s in, who’s out.
- Alex Barth takes a closer look at the roster after three weeks of training camp and a preseason game now in the books. If Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, and Lil’Jordan Humphrey play like they did Thursday then they probably won’t make it through waivers.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots 53-man roster projection: Tre Nixon, Kristian Wilkerson, Lil’Jordan Humphrey and Josh Hammond out at WR.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The impact of these Patriots players returning from injury in 2022: Jonathan Jones, Dalton KeeneRaekwon McMillan, Anfernee Jennings,
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots re-sign CB Devin Hafford; Change in roster bubble?
- Richard Bernard (GilletteGazette) Newly added LB Mack Wilson Sr. having an impressive training camp.
- Tom E. Curran asked Ed McCaffrey to explain the challenges of installing a new outside-zone running game like the Patriots are doing.
- Andy Hart explains why it feels like a critical week of work ahead for Bill Belichick’s Patriots.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Giants snap counts: Offense - Defense.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of social media: Preseason Week 1 Giants vs Patriots.
- Ethan Hurwitz (Patriots Country) Patriots’ young secondary flashes potential in preseason opener.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Did Patriots find another Division II standout? Sam Roberts flashed in his preseason debut, leading New England with five quarterback pressures.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Should the Patriots trade for Browns’ Kareem Hunt.
- Nick Goss finds James White optimistic about Patriots offense despite issues in camp.
- Dakota Randall mentions how Zach Wilson’s injury timeline could impact the Pats.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots sign Devin Hafford. Hafford’s first stint with the Patriots was a brief one, but the team saw enough to bring him back for another look.
- Ryan Talbot (NewYorkUpstate) Patriots’ Mac Jones keeps memento from blowout loss to Bills in his locker.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Trey Lance is NFL’s 2022 mystery man and why the Chiefs are just fine without Tyreek Hill.
- Top 100 players of 2022 (NFL.com) Nos. 100-91, 90-81, 80-71, 70-61, 60-51. Mac Jones No 85.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) Top 100 NFL players of 2022.
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Jets coach Robert Saleh: Timing of Zach Wilson’s injury is ‘terrible.’
- Ryan Dunleavy (NY Post) Things get testy at Jets camp as two scuffles break out.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Report: Jimmy Garoppolo ignored 49ers for weeks after signing $137 million contract.
