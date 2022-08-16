New England Patriots links 8/16/22 - Camp competition heats up: Pats-Panthers joint practices begin

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar identifies 5 things to watch in Patriots-Panthers joint practices. 1. Pats OL vs. Panthers defensive front.
- Mike Dussault talks about the the Patriots top offense ready for their first test of training camp.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 12 blogservations: Patriots prepping for Panthers, going through a variety of situations.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Coaches Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Joe Judge - Cameron Achord - Matt Patricia - Jerod Mayo - Steve Belichick - Troy Brown.
- Press Conferences: Mack Wilson - Trent Brown - David Andrews - Christian Barmore - Kendrick Bourne - Hunter Henry.
- Training Camp-cast 8/15: Day 12 recap, Patriots prep for joint practices with Panthers. (5.31 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan says that after signing rookie DB Devin Hafford over the weekend, the Patriots will be forced to clear two roster spots to reach 85-man roster deadline today.
- Bobby Manning reports the Patriots and Panthers will begin joint practices today with New England coming off a long string of slower action or rest days at training camp.
- Andrew Callahan explains why these Patriots-Panthers joint practices will be a ‘big test’ for Pats’ new offense.
- Bob Socci’s ‘view from the booth’: Three-and-out before Pats-Panthers joint practices. 1. Full contact.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Training camp Day 12 Notebook: New CB trio?
- Zack Cox’ Day 12 training camp observations: Nelson Agholor made a pair of highlight-reel catches; QB report; Play of the Day: Tyquan Thornton also pulled down a pretty over-the-shoulder touchdown from Bailey Zappe in the corner of the end zone, beating tight coverage from Jack Jones; More.
- Andrew Callahan’s Training camp observations: Nelson Agholor goes 1-handed, team ramps up for Panthers.
- Phil Perry looks at who’s player stock is up or down: Jonnu Smith could play a bigger role this year.
- Mike Reiss reports Bill Belichick said Monday the decision to have Matt Patricia and Joe Judge split offensive playcalling duties in the team’s preseason opener last week had nothing to do with a competition between them.
- Karen Guregian isn’t buying the claim that the Patriots are not conducting play-caller tryouts.
- Zack Cox mentions how David Andrews helped coach the O-line against the Giants last week.
- Zack Cox notes Troy Brown tempers expectations for Tyquan Thornton after his preseason debut.
- Zack Cox wonders what to make of Kendrick Bourne’s quiet camp after being a breakout star in 2021.
- Sean T. McGuire says LB Ja’Whaun Bentley earned plenty of praise for his leadership from Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo.
- Mike Cole relays Bill Barnwell (ESPN+) who included Jakobi Meyers among his 25 breakout candidates for 2022,
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Patriots coach Bill Belichick gives reason for resting starters vs Giants
- Sean T. McGuire notes Matthew Judon ranked Tom Brady No. 1 overall on his personal NFL top 100 list.
- Chris Mason highlights James White talking about his favorite Bill ‘Belichick moment’ that came after being lit up by Brandon Browner as a rookie.
- Sophie Weller mentions the Guardian Caps introduced across league to limit number of brain injuries in preseason
NATIONAL NEWS
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) NFL roster cuts tracker: Team-by-team player moves ahead of the 2022 season.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Patrick Mahomes is preparing for another leap; Plus, Russell Wilson’s outlook entering his second decade in the NFL, an ode to James White and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: Bengals let Joe Burrow control his return to training camp; Plus, why Tuesday could be a big day for the QB trade market, the weirdness of the Roquan Smith situation and more.
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) Is longtime defensive coordinator Matt Patricia the right man to run the Patriots offense?
- Get Up (ESPN) Tim Hasselbeck: Mac Jones’ success difficult with 2 different playcallers. (1.09 min. video)
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Baker Mayfield starts for Carolina Panthers and passes his first important test.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Grades and snap counts for all 32 first-round picks after preseason Week 1. OG Cole Strange - Grade: 60.9, Snaps: 14. “The most surprising first-round pick in this year’s draft, Cole Strange played 14 snaps with the New England starters. He didn’t allow any pressure but did have one play where he needed major help from his center to avoid giving up pressure after he was hit with a swim move from Giants defensive tackle Nick Williams.”
- Staff (PFF) Three bold predictions for every NFL team ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Patriots: 1. This will be the worst defense Belichick has ever had. 2. Mac Jones doesn’t improve in Year 2. 3. Damien Harris will have 1,200 rushing yards. /More like ‘bad’ than bold.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Secret superstars for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Bailey Zappe included.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Where the NFL’s top 100 players list went wrong... so far.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Mailbag: Potential Jimmy Garoppolo landing spots, Las Vegas Raiders’ season outlook; More.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Top 10 most underrated NFL players. (6.13 min. video) No Pats.
