Ty Montgomery continues to impress in the Patriots’ offense

As the New England Patriots’ starting offense took the field for its final two-minute drill of Tuesday’s joint practice against the Carolina Panthers, it was Ty Montgomery lined up next to Mac Jones. Jones looked his way on the very first play, finding Montgomery down the right sideline for a 20-plus yard gain.

It was a play we’ve seen James White make countless times throughout his Patriot career. While Montgomery would not admit if White’s retirement will open the door for him to be the next Patriot pass catcher out of the backfield, he’s ready if needed.

“My number got called, so I went in,” the soft-spoken Montgomery said. “We did some things well, we got some things we’ve got to work on.”

After his opening catch in the two-minute drill, Jones connected with Montgomery two more times on the drive. It was another day that Montgomery, who has lined up at both running back and wide receiver this offseason, continued to showcase his versatile skillset it all facets of the offense.

“He’s been great to work with,” Bill Belichick said before Tuesday’s practice. “Ty’s been a wonderful kid to have around. He’s a very smart, multi-skilled, multi-talented player. Offensively and in the kicking game, I think he’s shown the ability to be competitive in a lot of different areas.”

After signing a two-year contract this past offseason that included just $300,000 guaranteed, Montgomery was viewed as a player who would have to work his way onto the roster. His strong offseason performance, and lack of playing time in New England’s preseason opener, has now elevated him to what appears to be a secure spot on the 53-man roster.

Belichick himself might have even hinted at that on Tuesday.

“We’ll see how it all plays out, but I’m glad we have him,” he said. “Great to work with him, and I look forward to working with him throughout the course of the year on the team in multiple roles.”

Playing in a handful of different offenses throughout his career with the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, and New Orleans Saints, Montgomery is ready to make his mark on the 2022 Patriots.

“I think everything is coming together,” Montgomery said. “Everything is a process, you’ve just got to trust in it and keep building.”