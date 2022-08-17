New England Patriots links 8/17/22 - Patriots-Panthers joint practice: Round 2

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots place Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams on Injured Reserve; Release rookie Jake Julien.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 13 blogservations: Pats defense dominates in spirited workout with Panthers.
- Evan Lazar resets the CB depth chart with Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams heading to Injured Reserve.
- Mike Dussault points out Ty Montgomery has had a strong training camp and appears to be carving out a significant role on offense.
- Mike Dussault reports James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Adrian Phillips - Ty Montgomery - Yodny Cajuste - Damien Harris - DeVante Parker - Deatrich Wise, Jr. - James White.
- Patriots Unfiltered 8/16: Joint practice with Panthers - Live Show. (3 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox’ joint practice observations: Offense shows promise vs. Panthers.
- Phil Perry shares his player stock report with a spotlight on Jalen Mills, who continues to stand out.
- Darren Hartwell tells us which Patriots receivers stood out in joint practice vs. Panthers.
- Dakota Randall concedes it finally might be time to give the Patriots defense its due.
- Zack Cox notes Bill Belichick all but confirmed Tuesday that versatile offensive weapon Ty Montgomery will have a spot on the 53-man roster this season.
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds from the first joint practice.
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry report live from Monday’s joint practice. (7.28 min. video)
- Nick Goss gives us a full recap of how the fights broke out at practice Tuesday.
- Mike Reiss talks about the Patriots putting Malcolm Butler on injured reserve.
- Rosa Braceras highlights Bill Belichick singing the praises of RB Rhamondre Stevenson.
- Adam London relays PFF pinpointing Jonnu Smith as a potential Patriots bounce-back candidate for 2022.
- Cam Garrity (Patriots Wire) Patriots 53-man roster projections after Week 1 of preseason.
- Cam Garrity (Patriots Wire) Potential landing spots and trade packages for Patriots WR Nelson Agholor.
- Justin Leger notes Bill Belichick delivers a heartfelt speech on James White’s legacy.
- Logan Reardon and Max Molski explain how to watch Thursday Night Football this season.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Join Steve, Murph, and Clare as they look at all things Patriots pre season. (65 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots lose Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler for the season.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Multiple Patriots, Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Comeback derailed: Patriots place CB Malcolm Butler on injured reserve.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) How will every NFL offense perform in 2022?
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Predicting how every NFL defense will perform in 2022.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team. Patriots: Cole Strange.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team. Patriots: We now have a better understanding of what’s going on with Bill Belichick’s staff. Kind of.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Previewing all 32 NFL teams for 2022 season: Division-by-division win projections, fantasy targets, outlooks.
