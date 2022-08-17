 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 8/17/22 - Patriots-Panthers joint practice: Round 2

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima

New England Patriots Training Camp Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots lose Joejuan Williams and Malcolm Butler for the season.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Multiple Patriots, Panthers players ejected from joint practice for fighting.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Comeback derailed: Patriots place CB Malcolm Butler on injured reserve.
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) How will every NFL offense perform in 2022?
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Predicting how every NFL defense will perform in 2022.
  • Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season: One pivotal rookie for each team. Patriots: Cole Strange.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) One thing we learned about each team. Patriots: We now have a better understanding of what’s going on with Bill Belichick’s staff. Kind of.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Previewing all 32 NFL teams for 2022 season: Division-by-division win projections, fantasy targets, outlooks.

