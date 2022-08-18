New England Patriots links 8/18/22 - Brawl-ball: Pats offense sparks, Jalen Mills stands out

TEAM TALK
- Game Preview: Panthers at Patriots.
- How to watch/listen: Panthers at Patriots.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 14 blogservations: Tempers remain high with Pats-Panthers.
- Mike Dussault says that after two days of joint practices, the Pats offense is starting to come to life.
- Evan Lazar finds Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith are showing signs of Year 2 improvements
- Press Conference Transcript: Mac Jones.
- Press Conferences: Devin McCourty - Jalen Mills - Mac Jones.
- Training Camp-cast 8/17: Day 14 Recap, final joint practice with Panthers. (5.40 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 8/17: Day 2 joint practice with Panthers Live Show, biggest camp takeaways. (2 hrs, 50 min)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Kadlick previews Patriots vs. Panthers preseason Week Two: Players to watch, game prediction; More.
- CBS Boston resets the Patriots’ depth chart at cornerback.
- Phil Perry shares the Patriots whose stock went up or down after yesterday’s practice: Cole Strange more than holds his own vs. Panthers.
- Dakota Randall identifies three studs, three duds from the second Patriots-Panthers joint practice: Another great day for Jalen Mills.
- Matt Dolloff’s Mac Watch: How did the Patriots offense look against a new opponent?
- Khari Thompson admits yesterday’s showing wasn’t half-bad from the Patriots’ offense and for now, that might be good enough.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac Jones believes that better communication between players and coaches has led to positive results on the practice field.
- Matt Dolloff spotlights how the arrow keeps pointing up for the Patriots’ new top cornerback Jalen Mills.
- Nick Goss tells us Jalen Mills emerged as a defensive star at joint practices.
- Karen Guregian reports Panthers coach Matt Rhule admits taunting started latest brawl with Patriots.
- Mark Daniels says Christian McCaffrey was at the center of second day of brawling between Panthers, Patriots.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Fists fly in another massive brawl at Patriots-Panthers joint practice.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots-Panthers FIGHTS!: More skirmishes on 2nd day of joint practices.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Tempers continue to flare at Patriots’ joint practice.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots cut punter Jake Julien, securing job for Jake Bailey.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick mum on OL Isaiah Wynn’s return: Wynn has been absent from training camp practices since last Tuesday.
- CBS Boston reports WR Kristian Wilkerson expected to “miss some time” with concussion.
- Dakota Randall gives us an encouraging injury update on Hunter Henry, who missed Wednesday’s practice.
- Nick Goss points out how Jonnu Smith and the Pats TEs show lots of improvement in 2nd Pats-Panthers practice.
- Zack Cox gives us his Pats-Panthers joint practice observations, Day 2. QB report, Play of the day: Agholor’s touchdown catch. He outjumped defensive back Myles Hartsfield with two other Panthers in the vicinity, rewarding Jones for his aggressiveness; More.
- Alex Barth’s camp notebook, Day 14: Joint practices remain physical; More of the same from the offense; Defensive front keeps up the pressure; More.
- Scott Zolak’s Day 2 thoughts from joint practices: ‘Four sets of fisticuffs’.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots last two practices, first transactions.
- Nick Goss notes Mac Jones has high praise for Nelson Agholor.
- Greg Dudek reports Jalen Mills has seen rookie CBs Marcus Jones and Jack Jones continuing to make strides.
- Khari Thompson talks up training camp surprise Anfernee Jennings showing his true potential.
- Greg Bedard discusses his main takeaways from the Patriots-Panthers 2nd day of joint practice. (2.64 min. video)
- 98.5 The Sports Hub highlights guest Albert Breer: Panthers’ people said Bill Belichick was calling plays in 2-minute offense.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) Patriots players no one is talking about that showed heart against the Giants.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Julian Edelman teases return to the Patriots again.
- mikereis (GilletteGazette) Top five competitive Patriots matchups to watch. 1. Patriots vs Indy: Gilmore vs. Parker.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Our coaches have a lot of experience and know exactly how to attack a defense.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Panthers, Patriots frustrated by fights derailing joint practices for second straight day.
- Staff (ESPN) Best of Wednesday at NFL training camps: Joint practices liven things up, coaches grab spotlight.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Baker Mayfield, as expected, is expected to be named the Week One starter in Carolina. /No contest, really.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) Why so many top NFL wide receivers changed teams, and why the moves will (not) work.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) NFL preseason Week 1 grades for first-round rookies: Who stood out, disappointed and surprised in NFL debut. Cole Strange: B.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) NFL Rookie of the Year award odds. No Pats.
Loading comments...