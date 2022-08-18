Patriots officially place running back James White on reserve/retired list

The New England Patriots officially placed running back James White on the reserve/retired list Thursday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

White, 30, began training camp on physically unable to perform after suffering a right hip subluxation last September that required season-ending surgery. The 2014 fourth-round draft choice out of Wisconsin won three Super Bowls during his tenure and had served as a team captain since 2018.

The organization held his retirement ceremony Tuesday evening at Gillette Stadium.

“You’ve had a tremendous career,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick told White. “I’m very proud to have coached you, very proud of the achievements and the accomplishments that you’ve made for the organization, and for what you have personally done for me. I sincerely mean that, and we’ll miss you, but we’ll never forget the contributions and the standard that you set for us. That will live on. And those banners that hang up there wouldn’t be hanging there without you.”

Across 105 games, including playoffs, White turned 355 carries into 1,424 yards and 440 catches into 3,784 yards. The franchise All-Decade selection amassed 44 touchdowns over that span and became the only player to score in overtime of a Super Bowl, accounting for 20 points in New England’s 28-3 comeback versus the Atlanta Falcons.

From 2015 through 2020, no NFL running back totaled more receptions, receiving yards or receiving touchdowns in the regular season than White. He had re-signed on a two-year deal in March.

The Patriots near next Tuesday’s 80-man roster deadline with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, J.J. Taylor, Ty Montgomery and rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris on the backfield depth chart.