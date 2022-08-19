New England Patriots links 8/19/22 - Preseason Week 2 Pats-Panthers: Previews, what to watch for; More!

TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign rookie free agent TE Jalen Wydermyer.
- Mike Dussault’s 10 to watch as Pats face Panthers. 1. Starters start.
- Evan Lazar gives us a position-by-position recap of Patriots-Panthers joint practices.
- Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 2. The writers of Patriots.com give their takes on the latest news, and preview the team’s upcoming game.
- Alexandra Francisco talks with first-time Patriots dads react to having kids at Patriots training camp.
- Patriots Unfiltered 8/18: Joint practices recap, early standouts. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Khari Thompson asks 5 questions ahead of the Patriots’ preseason game with Carolina. 1. Can the Patriots keep tempers under control?
- Andrew Callahan identifies 5 things to watch in tonights Pats-Panthers game. 1. Mac’s pocket, 2. Room in the running game, 3. WR rotation, 4. Cornerback shuffle, 5. Starting special teamers.
- Alex Barth picks 5 things to watch in tonight’s game. 1. Passing-down backs.
- Scott Zolak tells us what he’ll be watching in Preseason Game 2 vs. the Panthers. 1. Matty P for the full 60 min.
- Andy Hart lists 5 hopes for the Pats’ preseason game No. 2. 1. Mac and his merry band of playmakers.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Panthers 3 to watch on offense.
- Dakota Randall wonders if Mac Jones and the Patriots starters will play tonight, while noting the Panthers are set to play mostly backups.
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Patriots vs. Panthers: A complete guide to watching and streaming the game; Plus more intel.
- Sean T. McGuire passes along a report that adds Bill Belichick to the Patriots’ play-caller strategy.
- Chad Finn argues Mac Jones doesn’t have to be a superstar for the Patriots to flourish again.
- Bobby Manning explains how the Patriots have the talent to control the passing game on both ends.
- Juliana Cimino talks about which wideouts could prove to be Mac Jones’ best weapon.
- Matt Dolloff sees the door wide open for the next ‘James White role’ on the Patriots.
- Cole Thompson (Patriots Country) New James White? Bill Belichick praises Rhamondre Stevenson’s pass-catching.
- Bob Socci’s 3-and-out: Double duty, mutual mentor and QB options.
- Tyler Milliken transcribes Mike Reiss’ explanation for Kendrick Bourne’s “rocky” training camp.
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry share their Patriots Training Camp superlatives. Biggest surprise: Tyquan Thornton.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots preseason: Week 1 too much blitzing!; Week 2 too much fighting?
- Matt Dolloff relays Jeff Howe saying the Patriots dodged a bullet with the latest injury to tight end Hunter Henry.
- Justin Leger notes the Patriots signed undrafted free-agent tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
- Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry debate whether joint practice fights were a problem.
- Joe (GilletteGazette) Patriots fans need proper expectations for accurate evaluation of Mac’s 2022 season. /Warning: High condescension.
- Khari Thompson posts a video of long-snapper Joe Cardona switching from his football uniform to his Naval fatigues for a re-enlistment ceremony after Wednesday’s practice.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Karen Guregian joins Clare Cooper to delve into a few hot topics in the NFL and the Patriots. (33 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots put James White on reserve/retired, sign Jalen Wydermyer.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams. Pats-Panthers: “...The Patriots’ offensive struggles have been well-documented to this point, so let’s highlight a player who has had a nice camp on the other side of the ball. LB Mack Wilson was a bright spot in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Giants.”
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL preseason Week 2: One thing to watch in each game. Pats-Panthers: Will the bad blood continue?
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Why Panthers’ Baker Mayfield is expected to start at QB over Sam Darnold, per report. /Um... cuz he’s a better QB?
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Mailbag: Who’s likely to start in Packers’ wide-open wide receiver corps? More.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Deshaun Watson new 11-game suspension: Fair compared to ‘deflategate’?
- Bill Speros writes about ‘NFL justice’: The NFL used to go all-in with pink each October to fight breast cancer. The rest of the year, women just get in the way.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
- Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson and the Browns are a match made in repugnance.
