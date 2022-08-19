 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 8/19/22 - Preseason Week 2 Pats-Panthers: Previews, what to watch for; More!

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots Training Camp
MacDouble: Mack Wilson, Sr. and Mac Jones
Photo by Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Khari Thompson asks 5 questions ahead of the Patriots’ preseason game with Carolina. 1. Can the Patriots keep tempers under control?
  • Andrew Callahan identifies 5 things to watch in tonights Pats-Panthers game. 1. Mac’s pocket, 2. Room in the running game, 3. WR rotation, 4. Cornerback shuffle, 5. Starting special teamers.
  • Alex Barth picks 5 things to watch in tonight’s game. 1. Passing-down backs.
  • Scott Zolak tells us what he’ll be watching in Preseason Game 2 vs. the Panthers. 1. Matty P for the full 60 min.
  • Andy Hart lists 5 hopes for the Pats’ preseason game No. 2. 1. Mac and his merry band of playmakers.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Panthers 3 to watch on offense.
  • Dakota Randall wonders if Mac Jones and the Patriots starters will play tonight, while noting the Panthers are set to play mostly backups.
  • Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Patriots vs. Panthers: A complete guide to watching and streaming the game; Plus more intel.
  • Sean T. McGuire passes along a report that adds Bill Belichick to the Patriots’ play-caller strategy.
  • Chad Finn argues Mac Jones doesn’t have to be a superstar for the Patriots to flourish again.
  • Bobby Manning explains how the Patriots have the talent to control the passing game on both ends.
  • Juliana Cimino talks about which wideouts could prove to be Mac Jones’ best weapon.
  • Matt Dolloff sees the door wide open for the next ‘James White role’ on the Patriots.
  • Cole Thompson (Patriots Country) New James White? Bill Belichick praises Rhamondre Stevenson’s pass-catching.
  • Bob Socci’s 3-and-out: Double duty, mutual mentor and QB options.
  • Tyler Milliken transcribes Mike Reiss’ explanation for Kendrick Bourne’s “rocky” training camp.
  • Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry share their Patriots Training Camp superlatives. Biggest surprise: Tyquan Thornton.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots preseason: Week 1 too much blitzing!; Week 2 too much fighting?
  • Matt Dolloff relays Jeff Howe saying the Patriots dodged a bullet with the latest injury to tight end Hunter Henry.
  • Justin Leger notes the Patriots signed undrafted free-agent tight end Jalen Wydermyer.
  • Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry debate whether joint practice fights were a problem.
  • Joe (GilletteGazette) Patriots fans need proper expectations for accurate evaluation of Mac’s 2022 season. /Warning: High condescension.
  • Khari Thompson posts a video of long-snapper Joe Cardona switching from his football uniform to his Naval fatigues for a re-enlistment ceremony after Wednesday’s practice.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Karen Guregian joins Clare Cooper to delve into a few hot topics in the NFL and the Patriots. (33 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots put James White on reserve/retired, sign Jalen Wydermyer.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Preseason, Week 2: One thing to watch for from all 32 teams. Pats-Panthers: “...The Patriots’ offensive struggles have been well-documented to this point, so let’s highlight a player who has had a nice camp on the other side of the ball. LB Mack Wilson was a bright spot in the Patriots’ preseason opener against the Giants.”
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL preseason Week 2: One thing to watch in each game. Pats-Panthers: Will the bad blood continue?
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Why Panthers’ Baker Mayfield is expected to start at QB over Sam Darnold, per report. /Um... cuz he’s a better QB?
  • Doug Kyed (PFF) Mailbag: Who’s likely to start in Packers’ wide-open wide receiver corps? More.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Deshaun Watson new 11-game suspension: Fair compared to ‘deflategate’?
  • Bill Speros writes about ‘NFL justice’: The NFL used to go all-in with pink each October to fight breast cancer. The rest of the year, women just get in the way.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Did Deshaun Watson dupe NFL into thinking he was accepting responsibility?
  • Shalise Manza Young (Yahoo! Sports) Deshaun Watson and the Browns are a match made in repugnance.

