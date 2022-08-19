Patriots vs. Panthers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

After two days of intense — and sometimes too intense — joint practices, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers will meet each other for both teams’ second preseason game of the summer. The contest at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium will possibly see the Patriots use their starters for the first time after having them sit out last week’s meeting with the New York Giants.

Preseason Week 2: New England Patriots (0-1) vs. Carolina Panthers (1-0)

Kickoff: Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA

Broadcast: Patriots Preseason Network/WBZ-TV (local), NFL Network (national)

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), patriots.com (local) (click here), patriots.com (Germany) (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), Patriots app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 225, Carolina: 88)

Odds: Patriots -3 (click here)

SB Nation affiliate: Cat Scratch Reader

