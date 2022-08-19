Patriots vs. Panthers: New England takes 7-3 in second quarter

After a pair of joint practices, the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers will head to the playing field Friday night for preseason game number two.

For the Patriots, Mac Jones and the healthy starters are expected to take the field for the first time this preseason. Carolina, however, will do the opposite, resting their starters as P.J. Walker is expected to start under center.

As kickoff is set for 7 p.m., follow along here for everything you need to know.

Live Score: Patriots 0 : 3 Panthers

August 19, 7:00 pm ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxborough MA

First quarter

The Patriots starting defense took the field first after deferring the coin toss and got right to work. After a defensive holding call on the first play from scrimmage, New England regrouped and quickly forced a Carolina punt.

With Mac Jones under center, the Patriots opened in 12 personnel with Damien Harris, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, DeVante Parker, and Jakobi Meyers. After a Harris six-yard carry, a pass slightly behind Parker was dropped before Jones was sacked by Julian Stanford on third-down. Stanford beat James Ferentz, who drew the start at right guard, forcing a Patriots punt.

Carolina’s second offensive drive got off to a hot start with P.J. Walker finding Keith Kirkwood for a 19-yard completion. Later in the drive, a pair of back-to-back sacks from Deatrich Wise and Josh Uche and a false start penalty on Carolina derailed their momentum, leading to another punt.

Mac Jones and the Patriots found little success yet again on drive number two. A quick three-and-out that featured two incompletions from Jones - a high miss to Jakobi Meyers and a miscommunication with Rhamondre Stevenson.

Matt Judon continued to makes his presence felt early, knocking down Walker’s first-down attempt at the line of scrimmage. That didn't stop Carolina’s offense, as they marched down the field highlighted by a 21-yard completion to Giovanni Ricci and a Christian Barmore roughing the passer penalty which tacked an additional 15-yards on top. New England’s defense held firm in the red zone, holding Carolina to a field goal. [Patriots 0 : 3 Panthers]

Second quarter

New England’s starting offense found some life on their third drive, as Mac Jones delivered a dime downfield to Nelson Agholor for a 45-yard gain. Three plays later, Ty Montgomery punched home a two-yard touchdown to give the Patriots the lead. [Patriots 7 : 3 Panthers]

Matt Corral took over for Carolina in their first drive in the second quarter and got some help as third-down pass interference call on Terrance Mitchell extended their drive. After one additional first down, Jonathan Jones broke up a third-down ball down the right sideline intended for Kirkwood, forcing a punt.