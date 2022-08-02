New England Patriots links 8/02/22 - Pads on, gloves off: WR-DB 1-on-1 drills competitive

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar tells us what stood out in the trenches in first padded practice Monday.
- Paul Perillo’s Day 5 blogservations: Mayo excited about the new corps.
- Mike Dussault notes Jake Bailey, fresh off a newly-signed extension, is excited to be sticking with the Pats.
- Alexandra Francisco highlights Matthew Slater, Devin McCourty reflecting on the legacy of Bill Russell.
- Press Conferences: Isaiah Wynn - Devin McCourty - Matthew Slater - Cody Davis - Jake Bailey - DeVante Parker - Matt Patricia - Joe Judge - Jerod Mayo - Steve Belichick - Mike Pellegrino - DeMarcus Covington - Brian Belichick.
- Training Camp Cast: Mike Dussault, Paul Perillo and Evan Lazar break down the first full padded practice. Day 5 saw increased physicality, especially with the WRs against the DBs. Jonathan Jones, Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant returned to practice after being removed from PUP. (7 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan recaps training camp Day 6: New offense stalls, Malcolm Butler rides coverage roller coaster; Play of the day: DeVante Parker down the sideline. Studs: DT Christian Barmore. Barmore welcomed first-round rookie Cole Strange to the NFL by powering straight though him in 1-on-1 pass rush; More!
- Zack Cox details what we saw in the Pats’ first padded practice: QB report; Receiver/defensive back 1-on-1s. Jakobi Meyers beat Jonathan Jones on an in-breaking route despite losing a shoe in his break; First 1-on-1 lineman drills of camp: Defensive tackles Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux both impressed in those; More.
- Mark Daniels’ live reports from Monday’s camp: DeVante Parker-Malcolm Butler battle highlights Day 5. This padded practice saw more run plays than pass; Jones and the offense had a rough start; The receiver-cornerback drills were competitive; More.
- John Zannis Day 5 observations from training camp: Running on empty. The defense again dominated the day.
- Phil Perry gives his take on whose stock went up or down at camp: Tyquan Thornton finally gets chance to show his speed.
- Dakota Randall notes Isaiah Wynn stiff-arms questions about changing his position. “I’m wherever they need me to be.”
- Dakota Randall takes a look at how Cole Strange looked during the first padded practice. ‘It was a mixed bag for the rookie guard.’
- Khari Thompson considers if Marcus Jones’ recent ascension could shake up Patriots’ cornerback room.
- Dakota Randall highlights Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick on what they love about the top linebacker pairing for the Patriots. ‘We got one guy that’s really a hammer.’
- Keagan Stiefel reports Davon Godchaux receives praise from DL coach DeMarcus Covington.
- Karen Guregian hears from Matt Patricia defending the collaborative offensive coaching dynamic but finds it still hard to buy in. ’Meanwhile, a first look at the Patriots utilizing an outside zone scheme running the football was dreadful. Of course, it might take time to adapt for it to look better. Or, it’ll be scrapped.’
- Tom E. Curran notes Matt Patricia makes his pitch as head engineer of Patriots’ offense.
- Zack Cox shares some thoughts on what the Jake Bailey extension means for the Patriots. 1. Patriots clearly still view Bailey — a first-team All-Pro in 2020 — as one of the league’s best at his position.
- Sanjesh Singh looks at the highest-paid kickers in the NFL for the 2022-23 season.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss the takeaways from padded practices, Jake Bailey’s contract extension and the emergence of camp standout Joshuah Bledsoe. (33 min.)
- Greg Bedard gives his 3 up, 3 down from Day 5 of training camp. ‘Patriots had the “worst offensive period” he’s ever seen in 20 years covering the league. Calls it an “outright disaster.” (4 min. video) /’Eesh...
NATIONAL NEWS
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots training camp 2022: Physicality ramps up as pads come on, Tyquan Thornton impresses on Day 5.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Patriots rip up star punter’s old contract and replace it with new deal that frees up millions in cap space.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) NFL’s all-time non-Hall of Fame 53-man roster.
- Brian Baldinger (NFL.com) Eight players in the trenches poised for Year 2 breakout. Christian Barmore included.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL’s best players ever at every offensive position: Tom Brady the GOAT QB, TE: Rob Gronkowski, Randy Moss, runner up at WR, John Hannah runner up at G,
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: NFL had precedent for a longer Deshaun Watson suspension, even with new disciplinary process.
- Joseph Salvador (SI) Sources: Deshaun Watson, NFL tried to agree on suspension, fine after hearing.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) If NFL increases Deshaun Watson’s 6-game ban, behavior ‘more egregious than any before reviewed’ will be key.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Everyone loses in the Deshaun Watson ruling but Deshaun Watson. In the first test of the NFL’s new disciplinary system, former judge Sue Robinson followed the letter of the NFL’s law and suspended Deshaun Watson for six games. Why does the punishment feel woefully inadequate?
- Conor Orr (SI) Deshaun Watson suspension shows staggering weakness by Roger Goodell.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) How Watson’s ban compares to other major NFL discipline over the last 15 years.
Loading comments...