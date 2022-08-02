The New England Patriots are in an extension-happy mood. Not only did they sign punter Jake Bailey to a new four-year deal on Monday, they also added two more years to defensive tackle Davon Godchaux’s contract last week.

On Monday, defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington spoke with reporters about the 27-year-old staying put for the foreseeable future — and what the team’s expectations are for a player like him, recently receiving a new deal.

“We’re excited to have Davon on our football team,” Covington said. “You know, for linemen you might not know exactly what they do, or they might not get the recognition they should. He’s one of those guys that does a lot of things well for us that we love and we appreciate here in New England.

“We’re happy to have that and hopefully he can continue to play at a high level for us. And that’s why he got that big contract, so he can play big-time football for us.”

Covington, who is entering his third year coaching New England’s D-line, later went into more detail about what makes Godchaux a player worth investing in. He also talked about the role interior defensive linemen are playing in general, and how they oftentimes are flying under the radar compared to some of their teammates.

“His ability to stop the run, his ability to defeat blockers and also his ability to push the pocket is one of the best in the league,” he said. “So for us, if he continues to do that, he’ll help us win some football games.

“Some people might not notice that — the guy defeating blockers — somebody might not notice him effecting the quarterback by pushing the pocket. But those are the little things he’s doing on a day-in and day-out basis, on a consistent basis that help our football team be in a good position to win.”

Godchaux originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2017. He appeared in 52 games for the team but left during last year’s free agency to sign a two-year, $15 million pact in New England.

Last year, he saw action in all 18 games and finished the season as the Patriots’ number one offensive lineman in terms of playing time. Heading into a contract season, the team locked him up for an additional two years through 2024.