Patriots reportedly add former Lions safety Jalen Elliott to training camp depth chart

The New England Patriots have added to the safety depth chart in consecutive days to begin August.

After previously agreeing to terms with rookie Brad Hawkins, as Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reported, the organization agreed to terms with third-year pro Jalen Elliott.

Both made their debuts during Tuesday’s padded practice behind Gillette Stadium, in No. 35 and No. 36 jerseys, respectively. The latest arrival was confirmed by Mike Reiss of ESPN.

Elliott, 24, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020. The Irish team captain and Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee spent parts of the past two campaigns with the Detroit Lions — initially under former head coach and current offensive line coach Matt Patricia. He recorded 12 tackles last regular season while serving as an elevation from the practice squad and member of the 53-man roster.

Through eight games and one start in his NFL career, the 6-foot, 210-pound Elliott has played 92 snaps on defense and 140 snaps on special teams. He was waived by Detroit in May.

Hawkins and Elliott had been among four defensive backs hosted by New England for workouts on Monday. They now join a safety room that includes Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Joshuah Bledsoe and Jabrill Peppers, who returned from physically unable to perform to open the week.

The seventh session of training camp is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET Wednesday.