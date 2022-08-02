6 winners and 1 loser from the Patriots’ sixth training camp practice

The New England Patriots held their sixth practice of this year’s training camp on Tuesday, returning to the fields behind Gillette Stadium for another full-pads affair. Just like Monday’s session, this one saw plenty of individual competition and focus on the running game.

Let’s dive into who stood out from our point of view, for better or worse.

Winner: DT Christian Barmore. Another day, another show being put on by the Patriots’ second-year defensive lineman. Barmore was unblockable at times, beating guard Michael Onwenu in 1-on-1s and completely blowing up rookie center Kody Russey. He additionally stood out during 11-on-11s, stuffing a running play at one point and also registering a sack. Barmore has been the Patriots’ best defender since the pads came on.

Winner: DT LaBryan Ray. Christian Barmore is not the only Alabama product to impress on Tuesday. Undrafted rookie free agent LaBryan Ray also had a good practice and continues to make his under-the-radar push for a roster spot. He looked good versus backup offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste in 1-on-1s and was active as a run defender in team drills. New England is deep along the interior D-line, but Ray is certainly holding his own in the competition.

Winner: OT Trent Brown. New England’s hulking left tackle has been an almost impenetrable fortress during 1-on-1s this week. On Tuesday, he completely stonewalled Josh Uche and Matthew Judon, while being able to wrestle Henry Anderson to the ground. His reps with Uche in particular were fun to watch as a classic size versus speed matchup. The O-lineman won the first of two head-to-heads when he got his hand onto the defender; the second went to...

Winner: LB Josh Uche. The Josh Uche hype train is back on track. The third-year outside linebacker was unable to get past Trent Brown in one of their bouts but he later did something no other defender has been able to do this week: beat him. Uche did that by quickly changing direction mid-rush and thus outmaneuvering Brown. He later also used a spin move to win a rep versus Isaiah Wynn.

Winner: LB Ronnie Perkins. Ronnie Perkins had possibly his best practice since joining the Patriots as a third-round draft pick last year. The sophomore linebacker impressed in both 1-on-1s and full-team work, registering a would-be sack versus backup QB Bailey Zappe and a couple of run stuffs. His lone blemish was a false start in 1-on-1s but other than that he had a strong day.

Winner: WR Tyquan Thornton. Second-round rookie Tyquan Thornton has come to play this week, proving himself a reliable target in the passing game. On Tuesday, he was the only wide receiver to beat starting cornerback Jalen Mills in 1-on-1s — and he did so in spectacular fashion: Thornton made an over-the-shoulder catch down the right sideline that led to Mills applauding him afterward. The arrow is certainly pointing in the right direction.

Loser: OT Isaiah Wynn. Whereas left tackle Trent Brown was able to finish 1-1 against Josh Uche, right tackle Isaiah Wynn lost both of his matchups against the speedy linebacker. The first of those reps ended with the former first-round draft pick on the ground after being unable to counter a spin move. Wynn was not all bad on Tuesday, but his 1-on-1 performance came one day after he had to run a penalty lap for a false start during 11-on-11s. The miscues are starting to pile up.

Other Patriots deserve some special mention as well for their performance on Tuesday. Nelson Agholor had an impressive catch versus Joejuan Williams, while James Ferentz and Justin Herron looked good during their 1-on-1 reps. On the other end of the spectrum was the offensive execution, especially using zone concepts, which allowed the defense to disrupt several plays.

New England will be back on the practice fields on Wednesday for a 9:30 a.m. ET session.