The New England Patriots are not just busy conducting their 2022 training camp these days, but also taking a look at the unsigned talent available in free agency. On Tuesday, they had two such players in town for tryouts.

Per the NFL transactions wire, linebackers Josh Watson and Nate Wieland visited the team.

Watson, 26, originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent out of Colorado State in 2019. The 6-foot-2, 240-pound defender has appeared in 19 games at the pro level so far, spending time with the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans. The vast majority of his snaps have come on special teams.

Wieland, 23, did not hear his name called in the NFL Draft earlier this year but was invited to Patriots rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. A former high school quarterback, he started his career at Iowa but transferred to Grand View in 2018. Listed at 6-foot-4, 234 pounds, Wieland offers good size to help on defense and in the kicking game.

The Patriots currently have 86 players under contract after the recent signings of safeties Jalen Elliott and Brad Hawkins were made official on Tuesday. Accordingly, they have four open spots on their roster right now.