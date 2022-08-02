Report: Patriots signing undrafted Grand View linebacker Nate Wieland to 90-man roster

The New England Patriots are signing undrafted linebacker Nate Wieland following a free-agent workout on Tuesday, according to Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus.

Wieland, 23, had previously attended New England’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

The Iowa City native was a three-year letterman and former quarterback who redshirted at the University of Iowa before transferring to Iowa Western Community College. He finished at NAIA Grand View University in Des Moines, where first-team All-American honors were earned in the spring of 2021.

Wieland went on to tally 70 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception in the middle of the defense last fall. The national title game marked the last contest for the 6-foot-4, 234-pound fifth-year senior, as Grand View finished with a 14-1 record.

With the addition of Weiland, plus safeties Brad Hawkins and Jalen Elliott, three spots remain open on New England’s 90-man roster.

The organization also hosted ex-Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans linebacker Josh Watson on Tuesday.