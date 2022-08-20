 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 20 : 10 Panthers

Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton to miss time after suffering collarbone injury

By Brian M. Hines
NFL: AUG 11 Preseason - Giants at Patriots Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tyquan Thornton’s promising start to his rookie campaign is being put on hold. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Thornton suffered a collarbone injury in New England’s preseason game Friday night.

Thornton was originally ruled out in the second quarter of Friday’s 20-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers with a shoulder injury. Bill Belichick did not provide any update on the rookie receiver during his press conferences Friday night or Saturday morning.

The 2022 second-round pick was making a name for himself throughout camp, playing well enough that it appeared he was headed towards a day one role within the Patriots’ offense. Now, that will have to wait.

“The second-round draft pick from Baylor really impressed in camp and would have played an important role early on,” Rapoport reported. “He caught a TD in the first preseason game. Now, it will all be delayed.”

Rapoport went on to add that the injury to Thornton “is not season ending.”

With Thornton seemingly expected to miss the beginning of the regular season, New England will rely on veteran receivers DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, and Kendrick Bourne to make plays for Mac Jones.

