Patriots waive 2020 third-round draft choice Dalton Keene

The New England Patriots will cross the NFL’s 80-man roster deadline without a member of the 2020 draft class.

The organization announced tight end Dalton Keene has been waived, as ESPN’s Field Yates reported Sunday.

Keene, 23, had been sidelined for preseason matchups with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers after spending his prior regular season on injured reserve due to knee surgery. The former third-round pick out of Virginia Tech appeared in six games as a rookie, catching three passes for 16 yards during a campaign that also included a stint on injured reserve. His tenure spanned 140 snaps on offense and seven snaps on special teams.

The tight end depth nears joint practices and the August finale against the Las Vegas Raiders with fellow 2020 draft arrival Devin Asiasi, veteran Matt Sokol and rookie signing Jalen Wydermyer behind starters Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith.

In additional movement on Sunday, the Patriots hosted rookie wide receiver Kaden Davis for a workout, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Davis, 23, signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in May and was waived last week. The Northwest Missouri State product caught 44 passes for 714 yards and a team-high 10 touchdowns as a senior while earning an All-Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association honorable mention.

Active rosters around the league are set to reduce from 85 to 80 at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. New England now stands at 82 after previously waiving defensive backs Devin Hafford and Jalen Elliott.