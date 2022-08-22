New England Patriots links 8/22/22 - Bubble trouble: Tough roster decisions ahead

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots release TE Dalton Keene and two DBs: Jalen Elliott and Devin Hafford.
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Patriots defense flashes potential in preseason win over Panthers. The defense looks faster at the second level this season.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Ten takeaways from the Patriots preseason vctory over the Panthers. 1. Powerful Play of the Game: Mac Jones connects with Nelson Agholor for 45-yard completion; More.
- Mike Dussault thumbnails five on-the-bubble Patriots that stated their case for a roster spot against the Panthers.
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares his quick-hit weekend thoughts: Why James White believes in the Pats’ new-look offense; Patriots will spend this week in Las Vegas; The forecast calls for highs of 103, 105 and 102, which could help for the team’s season opener at Miami; Wristbands for QBs; 3rd-down back; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Preseason game #2, defense looks strong, roster coming into focus; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Clarity in the Patriots offensive play-calling (kinda)!
- Ryan Spagnoli’s Patriots Mailbag: What’s the plan for the Patriots at right tackle?
- Alex Barth projects the roster heading into the final week of camp. WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey survives!
- Andy Hart takes a second stab at a 53-man roster projection. 6 WRs: Tyquan Thornton has to be on the roster to open the season in order to return from IR, where he’ll likely land due to a shoulder injury. That opens up room, sort of, for Humphrey after a very strong summer.
- Zack Cox makes his 53-man roster projection: Running back (4). In: Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, Pierre Strong; Out: J.J. Taylor, Kevin Harris.
- Phil Perry whips out his scissors for his 53-man roster projection. LIl’Jordan Humphrey makes the cut as a TE.
- Mike Kadlick gets in on the roster projection fun: Ty Montomery cements himself a spot in Foxboro.
- Lauren Campbell Willand relays Bill Belichick as he explains his mindset going into roster cutdown day: ‘Do you let the better player go, or do you let the player go and lack depth at a position?’
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots release TE Dalton Keene, roster at 82. TE Dalton Keene had been a frequent absentee throughout training camp, and did not suit up for either preseason game.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots cut two DBs with roster cutdown deadline looming.
- Alex Barth crunches the numbers on Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s roster push.
- Zach Dimmitt (Patriots Country) Which Patriots undrafted free agent has caught Bill Belichick’s eye? College journeyman Brenden Schooler has impressed in the secondary and on special teams in both preseason games.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Panthers snap counts: Offense and Defense.
- Mark Daniels follows Patriots-Panthers Live: Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton suffers shoulder injury.
- Michael Hurley reviews how Mac Jones and the offense performed in their first preseason action Friday night. The results were mixed ... but it started quite ugly.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Patriots game recap 2: ‘Not to single guys out, but scanning a play and not blocking at all as well as some penalties, earned James Ferentz a spot on many peoples bad list’; The offense wasn’t all bad; More.
- Khari Thompson gives us his takeaways from the Pats’ preseason Week 2 win: Nelson Agholor is coming on strong.
- Phil Perry and Tom E. Curran break down Mac Jones’ touchdown drive that gave the offense a major confidence boost Friday night.
- Greg Dudek passes along Tyquan Thornton’s injury update and rumored recovery timeline.
- Phil Perry says teams have called the Patriots about a Kendrick Bourne trade. /I’m sure they have. He’s good.
- Khari Thompson notes Matt Patricia gets a ringing endorsement from Mac Jones.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Belichick continues confusion regarding Patriots’ offensive play-caller.
- Karen Guregian reports Bill Belichick says no matter who calls the plays, ‘I have the final say’
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Did Brady, Gronk nearly sign with Raiders?
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Steve Derek and Russ discuss whether the Patriots are heading in the right or wrong direction. (63 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: A divided Cleveland reckons with Deshaun Watson Reality and why Rams trust in Raheem Morris.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Patriots cut Jalen Elliott, Devin Hafford.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Patriots waive 2020 third-round pick Dalton Keene.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) “Process” remains in place for Patriots play calling.
- Albert Breer (SI) Nelson Agholor and Jonnu Smith have had strong showings at Patriots training camp: A lot has changed in New England heading into a third season without Tom Brady. Mac Jones and a new offense aims to build sustained success.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton suffers collarbone injury.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Bill Belichick declined to explain Kendrick Bourne’s surprise absence.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patriots’ first-string offense gets off to sluggish start vs. Panthers.
- Mark Schofield (TouchdownWire) Mac Jones delivers a strike, and hope, for New England and their fans.
- Aidan Champion (RaiderMaven) McDaniels is gearing up for joint practices with former team.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL preseason Week 2 takeaways. Patriots: After a shaky start with two three-and-out drives, quarterback Mac Jones (4-of-8 for 61 yards) ended on a high note as he led an 81-yard touchdown drive; More.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL Week 2 preseason winners and losers: Running backs, rookie QBs among top performers.
- NFL Experts (ESPN) NFL Quarterback Council 2022: Ranking the top 10 QBs in arm strength, accuracy, decision-making, rushing ability, more. No Pats.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Which team could be this season’s Bengals and make a surprising Super Bowl run?
- Alex Prewitt (SI) How Tua Tagovailoa became the NFL’s most polarizing player.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Report: Ravens have offered Lamar Jackson more than Kyler Murray received.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Dana White claims Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski to Raiders was “almost a done deal” in 2020.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Aqib Talib steps aside from his job with Amazon.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Watson and the NFL settled on a suspension, but there are no winners.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Why did NFL settle with Deshaun Watson? Look at the team owners
