Report: Patriots discussing potential Isaiah Wynn trade

The Patriots could soon be moving on from a starting offensive lineman. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, New England has had discussions about trading starting tackle Isaiah Wynn.

“New England’s really tight to the cap, and my sense is they’d like to use a surplus they might have at one position or another to alleviate that and maybe pick up a draft pick or two,” Breer explained in his Monday Morning Quarterback column. “The one guy I know definitively that they’ve talked with other teams on is Isaiah Wynn, their first-round pick from 2018. Wynn, though, is on a $10.4 million fifth-year option, which has made it tough to move a guy who, four years after he was drafted, is still seen as a tackle/guard tweener.”

The trade rumors add yet another layer to Wynn’s interesting offseason. After not reporting to the team’s voluntary offseason workout program, Wynn then switched from left to right-tackle during minicamp. He then missed over a week of training camp with an undisclosed injury before returning on Monday.

With Wynn absent, Yodney Cajuste has taken his place at right tackle. Cajuste has performed well in relief, as Bill Belichick mentioned the 2019 third-round pick is having “the best camp” of his career. Right guard Michael Onwenu also has starting experience at right tackle.

As Breer mentioned, Wynn’s $10.4 million cap hit is likely New England’s biggest motivators in moving the former first-round selection. According to Pats Cap guru Miguel Benzan, the Patriots currently have just over $5.5 million in space to work with. A Wynn trade would wipe all $10.4 million of his salary off the Patriots’ cap books.