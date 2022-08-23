 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 8/23/22 - Pats-Raiders joint practices; CBs test ahead; Roster cuts on tap

Daily news and links for Tuesday

By Marima
New York Giants Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium (Preseason)
CB Terrence Mitchell forces a fumble
Photo by Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Trey Lance explains how a hidden injury derailed his rookie year. Plus, analyzing Deshaun Watson’s suspension, an interesting Micah Parsons comparison and more.
  • Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: How Baker Mayfield won Carolina’s starting quarterback job; Plus, why the Bills traded Cody Ford and what the Nick Mullens deal means for Kellen Mond in Minnesota.
  • W.G. Ramierez (AP) Josh McDaniels welcomes mentor Bill Belichick and Patriots to Vegas.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL’s top nine defenses in 2022. No Pats.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 recap: What you need to know about position battles, injuries and more.
  • Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades. Panthers first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu earned a D vs. Patriots defense.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL preseason Week 2, one thing we learned about each team. Patriots: Ty Montgomery taking over for James White?
  • Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2022 preseason All-AFC East Team. Rhamondre Stevenson, David Andrews, Matt Judon, Jake Bailey included.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Power Rankings: Preseason and hot seat watch for coaches and players. Patriots 16th. Post-draft ranking: 15; Who’s on the hot seat: Senior football adviser/OL coach Matt Patricia.
  • Tim Kelly (Audacy) NFL Power Rankings: Who are Super Bowl favorites with season approaching? Pats 20th.

