New England Patriots links 8/23/22 - Pats-Raiders joint practices; CBs test ahead; Roster cuts on tap

- Mike Dussault’s Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas. The Pats got in a tune up day by themselves before kicking off joint practices with the Raiders.
- Paul Perillo posts his first 53-man roster projection to see how it all shakes down leading up to Week 3 preseason.
- Press Conference Transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Tamara Brown talks about Lawrence Guy and Rhamondre Stevenson returning home to Nevada for joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Rhamondre Stevenson - Lil’Jordan Humphry - Lawrence Guy - Jonnu Smith - Jakobi Meyers - Jonathan Jones.
- Training Camp-Cast 8/22: Pats practice in Las Vegas. (10.24 min.) /Worth a listen to hear what went on at practice.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick.
- Photos: Patriots practice at Raiders facility.
- Andrew Callahan reports TE Hunter Henry and linemen Isaiah Wynn, Justin Herron and Bill Murray were back after missing practice last week.
- Matt Dolloff suggests Kendrick Bourne and Trent Brown were benched for possible disciplinary reasons.
- Alex Barth tells us what to watch for during Patriots-Raiders joint practices. Patriots cornerbacks will be tested.
- Greg Dudek wonders if the Patriots are feeling heat to get the new offense up to speed.
- Bob Socci’s 3-and-out: A football oasis in the desert.
- Matt Dolloff sees the Pats’ cornerback depth about to get their biggest test of the summer.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 2022 Roster projection 2.0: New England carries eight linebackers, trims their tight ends to two and makes a surprise cut on the offensive line.
- Phil Perry discusses Lil’Jordan Humphrey making his case for a roster spot.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Jonnu Smith on track for bounce back season with Patriots. /Still love this dude. I agree!
- Khari Thompson highlights Matthew Judon on how he is trying to avoid a repeat of last year’s fade.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) LB Matthew Judon: ‘We’re looking faster, quicker.’
- CBS Boston highlights a motivated Jonnu Smith reflecting on his career on 27th birthday: “Haven’t made it to top level of anything.”
- Conor Roche passes along a report that Tyquan Thornton suffered a fractured clavicle, could miss eight weeks.
- Zack Cox tells us what Tyquan Thornton’s injury means for him and the Patriots’ roster.
- Dakota Randall Patriots Rumors: New details on Isaiah Wynn trade conversations.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Why trade Isaiah Wynn? Making sense of the rumors.
- Tom Morgan’s Patriots roster roundup.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Best of Social Media: Preseason Week 2 Panthers vs Patriots.
- Tom E. Curran tries to pin down the Patriots’ succession plan for Belichick.
- Karen Guregian says Bill Belichick talks to Julian Edelman ‘regularly’ but defers to Edelman when asked about a possible return.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss Friday’s 20-10 win over the Panthers, Isaiah Wynn trade? and the biggest storyline heading into joint practices with the Raiders. (37 min.)
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Morning QB: Trey Lance explains how a hidden injury derailed his rookie year. Plus, analyzing Deshaun Watson’s suspension, an interesting Micah Parsons comparison and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: How Baker Mayfield won Carolina’s starting quarterback job; Plus, why the Bills traded Cody Ford and what the Nick Mullens deal means for Kellen Mond in Minnesota.
- W.G. Ramierez (AP) Josh McDaniels welcomes mentor Bill Belichick and Patriots to Vegas.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL’s top nine defenses in 2022. No Pats.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 recap: What you need to know about position battles, injuries and more.
- Chad Reuter (NFL.com) 2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades. Panthers first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu earned a D vs. Patriots defense.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL preseason Week 2, one thing we learned about each team. Patriots: Ty Montgomery taking over for James White?
- Jared Dubin (CBS Sports) 2022 preseason All-AFC East Team. Rhamondre Stevenson, David Andrews, Matt Judon, Jake Bailey included.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Power Rankings: Preseason and hot seat watch for coaches and players. Patriots 16th. Post-draft ranking: 15; Who’s on the hot seat: Senior football adviser/OL coach Matt Patricia.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) NFL Power Rankings: Who are Super Bowl favorites with season approaching? Pats 20th.
