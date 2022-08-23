The NFL’s 80-man roster deadline passed Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and not without movement for the New England Patriots.

The organization announced the placement of outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins on injured reserve and offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on reserve/non-football injury.

Perkins, 22, will now see his second regular season come to an end without a debut. The Oklahoma product spent 2021 between the inactives and injured reserve after arriving in the third round at No. 96 overall. Twice a second-team All-Big-12 selection, Perkins recorded six tackles, one sack and one pass deflection this preseason for the Patriots. He played 57 defensive snaps off the edges through matchups with the New York Giants and Carolina Panthers.

Stueber, 23, had yet to practice after beginning his rookie training camp on active/non-football injury. The seventh-round draft choice out of Michigan will now miss at least the initial four games of the fall. That wouldn’t have been the outlook had No. 245 overall been sent to the reserve list at the 85-man mandate last week. Stueber started 22 contests between right guard and right tackle for the Wolverines. As a graduate student in 2021, he was named a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the media and a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.

Prior to the second cutdown and joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders, New England brought the roster to 82 by waiving tight end Dalton Keene in addition to defensive backs Devin Hafford and Jalen Elliott.

The preseason concludes with an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff Friday at Allegiant Stadium. NFL rosters will stand at 53 active players by Aug. 30.