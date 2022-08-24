New England Patriots links 8/24/22 - Pats-Raiders 2nd joint practice; Perkins, Stueber out; Roster at 80

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber placed on Reserve/NFI.
- Evan Lazar offers his analysis of LB Ronnie Perkins being placed on season-ending injured reserve.
- Mike Dussault’s Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late.
- Evan Lazar details how after an uneven start to Tuesday’s joint practice, the Patriots finished strong.
- Press Conferences: Bill Belichick - Adrian Phillips - Brenden Schooler - Myles Bryant - Devin McCourty - David Andrews - Rhamondre Stevenson.
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Mac Jones. (10.22 min.)
- Training Camp-cast 8/23: Biggest takeaways from Day 1 of Joint Practices with Raiders. (16.27 min.)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox gives us his joint practice observations: Offense craters vs. Raiders.
- Phil Perry recaps how the Patriots had their hands full with the Raiders offense on Tuesday. Davante Adams caught everything. Hunter Renfrow looked too quick to be covered. Backs out of the backfield ran free at times.
- Phil Perry details how the offense ends rocky practice vs. Raiders with explosive 2-minute drill.
- Matt Dolloff recaps Pats-Raiders joint practice: Pats salvage a bad practice after pulling a scoring drive out of their asses at the very end.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 5 takeaways from Patriots’ troublesome joint practice with Raiders.
- Dakota Randall says the Patriots defense handled the Raiders despite Davante Adams going full-cheat code.
- Bob Socci’s 3-and-out: Phillips gives Pats late pick-up in practice against Raiders.
- Dakota Randall picks three studs, three duds for the Patriots from Tuesday’s joint practice.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Patriots news, team notebook: The team held its first practice in Las Vegas on Monday and it sounds like they had a productive outing; More.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) James White: ‘Confidence’ but ‘learning curve’ with new offense.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 distinct advantages New England has in the AFC East. 1. Arguably the best defense in the division, 2. Most proven and veteran head coach, 3. Their offensive line appears to be the tops in the division.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) How do the Patriots adjust to temporary absence of rookie speedster Tyquan Thornton?
- Alex Barth and Ryan Spagnoli discuss how Tyquan Thornton’s injury affects the roster. (13 min. video)
- John Armwood III (MusketFire) Patriots biggest offensive X-factor: Kendrick Bourne.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Who will lead New England in touchdowns in 2022?
- Chris Mason highlights Brenden Schooler’s crazy road to the NFL featuring 4 high schools, 3 colleges, and 6 NCAA head coaches.
- Zack Cox explains how Troy Brown is inspiring Patriots’ potential punt return successor Myles Bryant.
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) A preseason look at three Patriots who need improvement before Week One.
- Dakota Randall talks about how Patriots defenders punish themselves for dropping interceptions: ‘You never leave money on the table.’
- Varun (GilletteGazette) Five potentially easy games the Patriots must win in 2022 to compete in the AFC.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) A look at the Patriots’ 53-man roster after comprehensive win over Carolina.
- Dalton Miller (ProFootballNetwork) Patriots 53-man roster projection: Could Cameron McGrone miss out on a roster spot in Year 2?
- Chris Mason notes New England won’t get anything from Ronnie Perkins again this year.
- CBS Boston notes the Patriots have reportedly turned down trade offers for wide receivers.
- Michael Hurley highlights Bill Belichick offering blunt insight on players’ NFL adjustment from college.
- Keagan Stiefel points out how Jerod Mayo is among top NFL head coaching candidates in 2023.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Josh McDaniels and the succession plan that never was for the Patriots.
- Greg Dudek reports ex-Patriot J.C. Jackson undergoes surgery after signing massive contract this offseason.
- Mike Kadlick is shocked at just how much the Patriots odds to win a Super Bowl have fallen.
- CBS Boston reports Robert Kraft was not selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. /Buncha haters.
- Levan Reid spotlights the Patriots fan known as the “Silver Bullet” who is one of the most recognizable faces at Gillette Stadium.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Julian Edelman debuts first episode of “Games With Names” podcast.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Report (AP) Patriots’ strengths, weaknesses, expectations for 2022 season.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Mac Jones: Offense trying to work through it all, it doesn’t happen overnight.
- Danny Heifetz and Riley McAtee (The Ringer) Ranking how “All In” each NFL team is in 2022. Patriots 22nd.
- Conor Orr (SI) The NFL’s great receiver spending spree of 2022.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL teams are afraid to use cut blocks in practice. So why are they still allowed to use them in games?
- Anthony Sulla-Heffinger (Yahoo! Sports) ‘Madden NFL 23’ predicts the 2022 season, including 16-1 Colts and Dak Prescott winning MVP.
- Tyler Greenawalt (Yahoo! Sports) It’s time for Jacoby Brissett, spot starter extraordinaire, to take the stage again in Cleveland.
- Jason McCourty ranks the top 10 wide receivers entering the 2022 NFL season. No Pats.
- Michael Robinson (NFL.com) Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season. No. 9 Kendrick Bourne.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) Who will be the first NFL coach fired? Matt Rhule, Mike McCarthy sit on hottest seats entering 2022 season.
- John M. Gilonna (SB Nation) The gore, guts and horror of an NFL fumble pile: Stories from the bottom of the most lawless play in sports. [From 2019]
- Jason Owens (Yahoo! Sports) How Amazon’s foray into NFL streaming impacts the viewer — and the business.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) J.C. Jackson set to miss 2-4 weeks after ankle surgery.
Loading comments...